NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 14th race of the 2024 season, the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday, May 26.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the fifth time. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers will compete over 400 laps in Concord, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 600 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s all three national series events at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, May 25, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 88°F, Low 69°F, Partly Sunny with Evening Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, SE 5-15 mph and 10% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 88°F, Low 69°F, Partly Sunny with Evening Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, SE 5-15 mph and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Coca-Cola 600: High 89°F, Low 67°F, Mostly Cloudy with Isolated PM Showers, Varying 5 mph and 40–50% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Concord, North Carolina, in several ways, especially in May or June.

The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Coca-Cola 600 is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 – Ty Dillon #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - David Starr #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 on May 26 at 6 pm ET on FOX and PRN.