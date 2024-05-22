  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Coca-Cola 600
  • NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 22, 2024 18:32 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 14th race of the 2024 season, the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday, May 26.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the fifth time. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers will compete over 400 laps in Concord, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 600 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s all three national series events at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, May 25, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 88°F, Low 69°F, Partly Sunny with Evening Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, SE 5-15 mph and 10% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 88°F, Low 69°F, Partly Sunny with Evening Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, SE 5-15 mph and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Coca-Cola 600: High 89°F, Low 67°F, Mostly Cloudy with Isolated PM Showers, Varying 5 mph and 40–50% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Concord, North Carolina, in several ways, especially in May or June.

The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Coca-Cola 600 is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #50 – Ty Dillon
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #66 - David Starr
  37. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  39. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 on May 26 at 6 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी