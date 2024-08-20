NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400: Full Entry List at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season returns to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend following the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the 25th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Saturday, August 24, at the Daytona International Speedway.

The Cup event at Daytona International Speedway kicks off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports. It will be contested over 160 laps with 400 miles on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Saturday's event marks the 66th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400, hosted by Daytona International Speedway. FOX Sports' renowned journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers taking part in the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on X.

Forty drivers will take the field, and six have changed on this weekend’s docket - #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, #44 NY Racing Team’s Joey Gase, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Parker Retzlaff, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 in two hours, 34 minutes, and 22 seconds.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part this weekend at Daytona International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - Joey Gase (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Parker Retzlaff (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Daytona International Speedway on August 24 at 7:30 pm ET.

