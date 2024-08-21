NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Qualifying at Daytona: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the Michigan International Speedway to the historic Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the sixth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Brooklyn, Michigan, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Daytona Beach, Florida, at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Forty NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Saturday, August 24, to compete over 160 laps and 400 miles of thrilling racing at the Daytona International Speedway.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Daytona weekend will kick off with qualifying sessions on Friday, August 23, which will determine the starting lineup for the 25th race of the season.

Where to watch the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 23, 2024

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race at Daytona are:

USA

The qualifying race for Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be broadcast live on NBC Sports in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 10:05 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:05 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 2:35 am IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12:05 am GMT on Saturday.

Who is leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table after the FireKeepers Casino 400?

After winning last week’s race at Michigan International Speedway, Tyler Reddick gained the top position in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 814 points.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is second with 804 points, followed by Denny Hamlin with 786 points, Kyle Larson with 782 points, and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney with 732 points to complete the top five.

