NASCAR community mourns 2-time IndyCar champion Gil de Ferran's death

NASCAR and the motorsport community recently mourned the loss of two-time IndyCar champion Gil de Ferran, who passed away on Friday, December 29.

According to the Associated Press, De Ferran suffered a heart attack while driving at a private motor racing club in Opa-Locka, Florida last Friday. The Open-wheel racing legend was 56 years old.

Gil de Ferran's racing career took off in the British Formula Ford and the Formula 3 series. He won the F3 title in 1992 and competed in the Formula 3000 feeder series before entering the American motor racing scene.

Ferran made his CART (IndyCar) debut in 1995 and joined Penske Racing in 2000. He immediately found success with the team winning back-to-back championships for 'The Captain'. His crowning glory came in 2003 when he won the prestigious Indy 500.

Roger Penske released the following statement upon learning of the death of his former champion, which read:

"We are terribly saddened to hear about today's tragic passing of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to [his wife] Angela, [daughter] Anna, [son] Luke, and the entire de Ferran family.

Gil defined class as a driver and as a gentleman. As an IndyCar champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track. Gil was beloved by so many. He was a great friend to the Team Penske and IndyCar family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. Gil’s passing is a terrible loss, and he will be deeply missed."

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson also mourned the loss of the IndyCar legend. He wrote:

"This is crushing news… you will be deeply missed my friend."

Johnson also posted:

"Gil, you will be missed in so many ways. Thank you for your friendship and support through the years. Sending love to your beautiful family."

NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski paid tribute to the two-time IndyCar champion and reminisced about his track record at California Speedway. Racing for Roger Penske, Ferran recorded 241.428 mph in 2000, which remains the fastest closed-circuit qualifying speed to date.

"Rip Legend. His track record lap at Fontana will live on forever, trumped only by the praise from his fellow racers who always held him in the highest regard," Keselowski wrote.

Here are a few other tributes paid by NASCAR figures:

F1 and IndyCar teams pay tribute to Gil de Ferran

The IndyCar veteran was also a popular name in the F1 paddock for decades. From testing with Williams and Arrows F1 teams in the early 90s, Ferran also spent time behind the pit wall with the Honda and McLaren F1 teams.

Following his brief stint at McLaren between 2018 to 2021, Gil de Ferran returned to the role of consultant at the Woking-based squad earlier this year. The McLaren family mourned the loss of their team member.

Here are a few tributes from the F1 and IndyCar community:

