NASCAR confirms Chicago penalty scenario, shares update on Joey Logano’s demand to penalize Ross Chastain

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, competed in the Grant 165 at the Chicago Street Course and had a heated moment with Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain. Logano demanded that the governing body penalize Chastain for wrecking him during the race, and sports journalist Bob Pockrass dropped an update on the situation.

Following a chaotic race at the street course, on lap 63, Logano was collected in a multi-car pile-up. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson clipped the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver sideways on turn 1.

Logano nearly missed the incident. However, later, following his aggressive driving, Chastain bumped into Logano's rear, triggering a wreck on the track that collected multiple cars.

Reflecting on the same, Bob Pockrass revealed that the governing body has issued no penalties for the Chicago race. However, the governing body claimed to be working on Joey Logano's claim that Chastain purposely wrecked him during the race.

"NASCAR confirms no penalties from the Chicago weekend. It had said it would review some of the incidents (Logano had advocated for a fine for Chastain for intentionally turning him)," Pockrass wrote.

Despite all the challenges, Joey Logano wrapped up the 75-mile race in P11, just one spot shy of securing his next top-ten finish. While Chastain ended the race one spot ahead of Logano in P10, earning 32 points.

“He races like a jacka**”: When Joey Logano called out Ross Chastain at Martinsville Speedway

This was not the first instance between Joey Logano and Ross Chastain. The Trackhouse Racing driver, known for his aggressive driving, had a moment with the defending Cup Series champion at Martinsville Speedway this year.

Reflecting on Chastain's driving, the 35-year-old Cup Series driver stated (via Dustin Long on X):

“Ross (Chastain) just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame (Chase) Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him.” [0:28]

“He just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price,” he added.

Joey Logano wrapped up the Martinsville Race inside the top ten drivers, with a P8 finish. Ross Chastain came in sixth place, followed by Ryan Preece in seventh place.

Both drivers have qualified for the playoffs, having won one race each in the regular season. Logano secured his spot in the playoffs after winning the Texas Motor Speedway race, while Chastain won the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano ranks 12th on the Cup Series points table with his 471 points to his credit. He has secured one win, four top-ten finishes, and two top-five finishes with one pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 19 starts this season.

