NASCAR confirms its decision on Chevrolet’s 2026 Cup Series season’s body style

NASCAR has given its go-ahead for Chevrolet's new body style for the 2026 Cup Series season. The GM-owned brand took the necessary measures to validate its design with the sanctioning body's testing process.

Chevrolet has been developing a new body style to replace their discontinued Camaro lineup. The OEM has been running the current model since 2020, and the only change made in 2025 was replacing the Camaro branding with Chevrolet.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, gave an interview with SiriusXM and confirmed Chevy's recent updates.

“We started working back with the folks there at GM probably over a year or so ago now. . . then they started submitting the body parts, and then they go to a wind tunnel test where all the OEMs, our original equipment manufacturers, are there and watch how that test unfolds at the wind tunnel. So all the boxes have been checked and looking forward to seeing the new Chevrolet when we get to Daytona in 2026,” he said. (via DailyDownforce.com)

While a new Camaro production car is yet to be announced, Chevy might retain their Cup Series branding for the foreseeable future.

Ryan Blaney weighs in on NASCAR's proposed plan for a 36-race championship format

After TV ratings dropped from the New Hampshire playoff race, panic set in among NASCAR's playoff committee, which apparently entertained a return to the classic points system. While a final decision hasn't been reached, the move is now seriously considered to add legitimacy to the sport.

Ryan Blaney, who won the 2023 Cup title under the current playoff format, commented on the potential change with a blunt take.

"Honestly, to me, like it doesn't matter either way to me, whether it's this 36 races, the original chase, like we race to the format and we're going to make the most out of any format that we're given," he said via Youtube/Frontstretch

Blaney also took offence to the belief that a full-season format adds legitimacy to NASCAR. He noted that 'it's hard to win' in any format and that the current format doesn't take away from anyone's achievement.

Nonetheless, the elimination-style playoffs haven't been popular lately. The format has come under heavy scrutiny from drivers and fans alike. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin is the most vehement critic of the playoffs. He has called for a return to the classic points system on many occasions.

To his credit, it's the most easily understandable title format that's widely used in other motorsports like Formula 1. It also builds a season-long narrative of the most dominant driver, instead of rewarding one-off wins like the current system.

Detractors of the classic points system argue that a driver may run away with a title, but Chase Elliott has pushed back on the notion, stating that such a feat should be celebrated instead.

