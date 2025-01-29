NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to kick off this weekend with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which will be held at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The season’s first weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium will host Next Gen cars for the first time and the first NASCAR race since 1971. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges of Bowman Gray.

39 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Saturday, February 1, to compete over 200 laps and 50 miles of thrilling racing at the Bowman.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The exhibition weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying sessions, followed by four heat races on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) Race on Sunday just before The Clash.

Qualification will be fierce because 20 out of 39 will advance through heat races, while the remaining will compete for two more spots via an LCQ.

Where to watch the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium qualifying?

See below for the telecast schedule for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium qualifying, heat races, and Last Chance Qualifier:

Saturday, February 1, 2025

6:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Heat Races

Sunday, February 2, 2025

6 pm ET: Last Chance Qualifier Race

The time and live-streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying and heat races at Bowman Gray Stadium are:

USA

The qualifying and heat races for the Cook Out Clash will be broadcast live on NBC FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying and heat races on Viaplay at 11:10 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 6:10 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying and heat races through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 4:40 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the Cup Series qualifying and heat races can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1:10 am GMT on Sunday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying and heat races on Fox Sports Australia at 10:10 am ACT.

