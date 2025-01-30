NASCAR Cook Out Clash Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 30, 2025 13:30 GMT
AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Getty Images)

The NASCAR racing series is back after a three-month-long off season. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition event.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at Bowman Gray Stadium. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 200-lap race at the 0.25-mile short track.

Live action of the event can be enjoyed live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

What is the NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium prize money for 2025?

All participating drivers at The Clash will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In 2025, the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium boasts a prize pool of $3,002,500 for the winner.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted that the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Bowman Gray Stadium is:

“Overall purse for the Clash (includes the general per-race payout to charter teams; charter teams must compete in the event): $3,002,500”

Cook Out Clash Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Bowman Gray Stadium?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Cook Out Clash is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be divided among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2025 Cook Out Clash will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $3,002,500, which means the winner will likely receive a check of around $100,000–$300,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice, qualifying, and heat races on Saturday (Feb. 1), followed by the Last Chance Qualifier Race on Saturday and the main event on Sunday. All these track activities can be watched live on FOX and FS1.

List of Cook Out Clash event winners

  1. 1979: Buddy Baker
  2. 1980: Dale Earnhardt
  3. 1981: Darrell Waltrip
  4. 1982: Bobby Allison
  5. 1983: Neil Bonnett
  6. 1984: Neil Bonnett
  7. 1985: Terry Labonte
  8. 1986: Dale Earnhardt
  9. 1987: Bill Elliott
  10. 1988: Dale Earnhardt
  11. 1989: Ken Schrader
  12. 1990: Ken Schrader
  13. 1991*: Dale Earnhardt
  14. 1992*: Geoff Bodine
  15. 1993*: Dale Earnhardt
  16. 1994*: Jeff Gordon
  17. 1995*: Dale Earnhardt
  18. 1996*: Dale Jarrett
  19. 1997*: Jeff Gordon
  20. 1998: Rusty Wallace
  21. 1999: Mark Martin
  22. 2000: Dale Jarrett
  23. 2001: Tony Stewart
  24. 2002: Tony Stewart
  25. 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  26. 2004: Dale Jarrett
  27. 2005: Jimmie Johnson
  28. 2006: Denny Hamlin
  29. 2007: Tony Stewart
  30. 2008: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  31. 2009: Kevin Harvick
  32. 2010: Kevin Harvick
  33. 2011: Kurt Busch
  34. 2012: Kyle Busch
  35. 2013: Kevin Harvick
  36. 2014: Denny Hamlin
  37. 2015: Matt Kenseth
  38. 2016: Denny Hamlin
  39. 2017: Joey Logano
  40. 2018: Brad Keselowski
  41. 2019: Jimmie Johnson
  42. 2020: Erik Jones
  43. 2021: Kyle Busch
  44. 2022: Joey Logano
  45. 2023: Martin Truex Jr.
  46. 2024: Denny Hamlin

Edited by Yash Soni
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
