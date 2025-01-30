NASCAR Cook Out Clash Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025?

The NASCAR racing series is back after a three-month-long off season. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition event.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at Bowman Gray Stadium. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 200-lap race at the 0.25-mile short track.

Live action of the event can be enjoyed live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

What is the NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium prize money for 2025?

All participating drivers at The Clash will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In 2025, the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium boasts a prize pool of $3,002,500 for the winner.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted that the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Bowman Gray Stadium is:

“Overall purse for the Clash (includes the general per-race payout to charter teams; charter teams must compete in the event): $3,002,500”

Cook Out Clash Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Bowman Gray Stadium?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Cook Out Clash is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be divided among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2025 Cook Out Clash will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $3,002,500, which means the winner will likely receive a check of around $100,000–$300,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice, qualifying, and heat races on Saturday (Feb. 1), followed by the Last Chance Qualifier Race on Saturday and the main event on Sunday. All these track activities can be watched live on FOX and FS1.

List of Cook Out Clash event winners

1979: Buddy Baker 1980: Dale Earnhardt 1981: Darrell Waltrip 1982: Bobby Allison 1983: Neil Bonnett 1984: Neil Bonnett 1985: Terry Labonte 1986: Dale Earnhardt 1987: Bill Elliott 1988: Dale Earnhardt 1989: Ken Schrader 1990: Ken Schrader 1991*: Dale Earnhardt 1992*: Geoff Bodine 1993*: Dale Earnhardt 1994*: Jeff Gordon 1995*: Dale Earnhardt 1996*: Dale Jarrett 1997*: Jeff Gordon 1998: Rusty Wallace 1999: Mark Martin 2000: Dale Jarrett 2001: Tony Stewart 2002: Tony Stewart 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2004: Dale Jarrett 2005: Jimmie Johnson 2006: Denny Hamlin 2007: Tony Stewart 2008: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2009: Kevin Harvick 2010: Kevin Harvick 2011: Kurt Busch 2012: Kyle Busch 2013: Kevin Harvick 2014: Denny Hamlin 2015: Matt Kenseth 2016: Denny Hamlin 2017: Joey Logano 2018: Brad Keselowski 2019: Jimmie Johnson 2020: Erik Jones 2021: Kyle Busch 2022: Joey Logano 2023: Martin Truex Jr. 2024: Denny Hamlin

