NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500: Full Entry List at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season returns to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend following the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Cook Out Southern 500 is the 26th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season and the last race of regular season, which is set to be held on Sunday, September 1, at the Darlington Raceway.

The Cup event at Darlington Raceway is set to kick off at 6 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports. It will be contested over 367 laps with 500 miles on the 1.366-mile-long track.

Saturday's event marks the 75th annual Cook Out Southern 500, hosted by Darlington Raceway. FOX Sports' renowned journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers taking part in the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 on X.

37 drivers will take the field, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket - #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, and #66 Power Source's Timmy Hill.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 in four hours, eight minutes, and 47 seconds.

Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part this weekend at Darlington Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - Timmy Hill (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Darlington Raceway on September 1 at 6 pm ET.

