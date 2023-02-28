NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Ross Chastain announces his participation for the race in Silverado this weekend

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain's hunger for competing behind the wheel of a stock car is certainly not limited to the NASCAR Cup Series. The Alva, Florida native will be demonstrating this once again in Las Vegas this weekend.

The #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be seen racing on Friday in the junior Craftsman Truck Series race alongside his appearance in Sunday's Cup Series race.

The 30-year-old will be teaming up with Niece Motorsports in the junior stock car racing series for Friday. He will also be seen driving the #41 Chevrolet Silverado at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The team's official Twitter handle confirmed the news of the Melon Man's arrival at the team, writing:

"He's Back. Excited to have @RossChastain behind the wheel of our #41 @WWEXRacing Silverado this weekend at @LVMotorSpeedway!"

With a hard-fought battle for the Pala Casino 400 with Kyle Busch hot on his heels, Ross Chastain will be looking forward to holding onto P1 this time in Las Vegas. Prior experience of the 1.5-miles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway might be the differentiator in 'Melon Man' and his results on Sunday.

Ross Chastain elaborates on late race battle with Kyle Busch in Fontana

Last Sunday's Pala Casino 400 marked the start of the West Swing race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch took a trip to victory lane after battling with Ross Chastain in the final stages of the 400-mile-long race.

Chastain, who led the race for a significant time period, elaborated on how keeping Busch behind him was a very difficult task to master:

"He's better than me all the time. When he caught up to us, I was really loose, we made a good step on that pitstop to tighten it up but I don't think our balance was the issue, we just needed a little more raw grip. I felt like we stayed pretty similar, he got a lot better last half of the race."

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse racing will be banking on the former's feedback from the Craftsman Truck Series race to improve their chances of victory at the Pennzoil 400. The race is set to go live from Sin City on March 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

