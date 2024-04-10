  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Full entry list for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Full entry list for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2024 03:21 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Forth Worth, Texas, for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at Martinsville Speedway.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the ninth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Apr. 14) at Texas Motor Speedway. The 400.5-mile race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long intermediate quad-oval-shaped track. Sunday's event marks the 20th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon, #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, and #84 Legacy Motor Club’s Jimmie Johnson.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Willliam Byron won last year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in three hours, 14 minutes, and 28 seconds.

2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 400-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  15. #16 - Ty Dillon (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on Apr. 14 at 3:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?