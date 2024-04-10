NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Full entry list for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Forth Worth, Texas, for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at Martinsville Speedway.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the ninth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Apr. 14) at Texas Motor Speedway. The 400.5-mile race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long intermediate quad-oval-shaped track. Sunday's event marks the 20th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon, #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, and #84 Legacy Motor Club’s Jimmie Johnson.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Willliam Byron won last year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in three hours, 14 minutes, and 28 seconds.

2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 400-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Ty Dillon (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on Apr. 14 at 3:30 pm ET.