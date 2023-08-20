NASCAR Cup Series: Watkins Glen to witness a substantial rule change 

The upcoming Go Bowling at Watkins Glen race is notable as it marks the fifth instance in Cup Series history where a race features stages and stage points but lacks designated stage breaks. This change has brought an intriguing shift to the dynamic of these specific races.

In 2023, this significant rule change was implemented at Watkins Glen International. This rule change eliminated the traditional concept of stage breaks for road and street course races.

The modification, which was introduced earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas and continued through subsequent events, marked a notable departure from established norms.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is gearing up for its fourth road course race, with the upcoming event at Watkins Glen International.

Stage racing was introduced to the NASCAR Cup Series six years ago, dividing races into three stages (except for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which has four stages).

The top 10 drivers in the first two (or three) stages receive points, ranging from 10 points for the stage winner to one point for the 10th-place finisher. Additionally, the stage winner gains a playoff point.

However, this seventh year of stage racing is witnessing a departure from the norm for NASCAR Cup Series road and street course events.

The modification was first seen at Circuit of The Americas in March. It continued through races at Sonoma Raceway in June, the Chicago Street Course in July, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course more recently.

Revolutionizing race dynamics: Evolution of stage racing at Watkins Glen

As a result of this rule change, the traditional rhythm of the race was transformed, demanding drivers and teams to adapt their strategies in real time.

With no predetermined stage breaks to reset the race, competitors needed to meticulously plan their pit stops, tire management, and fuel conservation. This introduces an element of suspense and surprise that was previously absent.

The new rule change underscored NASCAR's commitment to innovation, as the sport continues to evolve and respond to the changing landscape of motorsport.

As the Go Bowling at Watkins Glen approaches, it also signifies a countdown to the end of road course races for the 2023 season. The final road course race, the Bank of America Roval 400, is scheduled to be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 8.

This race holds added significance as it serves as the third and final race in the round of 12 for the playoffs, making it a pivotal event for the championship contenders.

Race enthusiasts can catch the action live from Watkins Glen International, with the Go Bowling at The Glen set to be broadcast on the USA Network from 3:00 p.m. ET.

This marks an exciting continuation of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, with its modified stage racing format adding a fresh layer of excitement and strategy.

As the NASCAR Cup Series ventures into this uncharted territory, fans can anticipate witnessing a riveting display of skill, strategy, and determination.

As drivers navigate the unique challenges of this hybrid track, fans can expect a thrilling spectacle that will ultimately shape the destiny of the coveted Cup Series title.