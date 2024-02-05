NASCAR Cup team owner Justin Marks on how to "galvanize the sport's foundation" with future Busch Light Clash venue

With NASCAR's return to the LA Memorial Coliseum for the third time for the Busch Light Clash, an imminent change of venue for the exhibition-style race is on the horizon. The revolutionary event has been used to showcase the sport to a newer audience and create hype around stock car racing for the past three years, with the novelty finally wearing off after this year's weather-stricken race.

Despite the governing body making an impressive decision to run the event ahead of schedule on Saturday instead of Sunday, the Busch Light Clash is due for a venue change. The consensus amongst the community also calls for a change, with Justin Marks also putting his thoughts forward.

The MotoGP team owner elaborated on where he thinks NASCAR should take the Clash next and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"We use it to showcase the grassroots of our sport. Salem, New Smyrna, Wall Stadium, Nashville, Winchester, etc. Climate depending, invest in the track's infrastructure, galvanize the sport's foundation. Heck of a show. All entries start the main. But produce it at a level that makes it a true promotional event for the TV viewers"

Focusing on promotional capabilities for TV viewers as well as showcasing the roots of stock car racing, Justin Marks also seems to be in favor of shifting to a new venue. There is a possibility of NASCAR coming up with yet another radical idea for next year's Clash, just as they have been known to do so in the past few years. After all, a Bristol spring race on dirt is all the proof one needs.

Fans and drivers react to Justin Marks' take on the future of NASCAR Busch Light Clash

Justin Marks' suggestions on where to head for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash seemed to resonate not only with the fans of the sport but with active drivers as well.

Here are a few drivers who seemingly agree with the Cup Series team owner's vision:

"Salem," Chase Briscoe wrote.

"I SAID THIS, YES," Landon Huffman wrote.

Fans of the sport also seemed to agree with the idea:

Meanwhile, the 2024 regular season kicks off with the famed Daytona 500 later this month.