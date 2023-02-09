NASCAR Daytona 500: Kevin Harvick talks about his first experience in 2002

Stewart-Haas Racing driver and currently in his final season of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick is a driver who has masses of experience in the world of stock car racing. The 47-year-old veteran will be starting his 23rd season in the highest echelon of stock car racing in 2023, before calling it quits at the end of this year.

With the regular season fast approaching, the 2023 Daytona 500 not only marks the 65th run of the iconic 500-mile-long race, but also marks Harvick's 22nd career start at Daytona International Speedway.

Having made his debut at the Superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Florida 21 years ago, Harvick is the sole driver to be present for the race in 2002, all the way up to 2023.

Elaborating on his first experience at the oval, the Bakersfield, California native said:

"My first season in Cup (2001), I ran every race but the Daytona 500 because of Dale Earnhardt’s death and replacing him in the car. Coming back to the Daytona 500 in 2002 was probably one of the bigger moments in my career just because of all the hype and anticipation from 2001 that led into the Daytona 500."

"I think I wound up at the front of a 23-car pileup, so it was definitely one of those moments where you wish you could’ve done it a little bit differently and had the outcome be a little bit better."

Kevin Harvick elaborates on the impact of winning the Daytona 500 on a driver's career

Ahead of the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Kevin Harvick also spoke about the significance of the Daytona 500 in a driver's career. The prestigious race is often regarded as the best one to win by drivers, and sets up the rest of the year for them, as Harvick explained:

“I’d always heard that when you win the Daytona 500, it’ll be like no other race, and it really is. You win more money, and you’re always introduced as the Daytona 500 champion from that particular year. When you start the year off by winning the Daytona 500, your season’s pretty much made."

Watch Kevin Harvick compete in this year's Daytona 500 for one final time in his career as the 2023 Cup Series regular season kicks off from Daytona Beach, Florida on February 19 at 2:30 pm ET.

