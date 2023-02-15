NASCAR Daytona 500: Preview and betting odds for the race at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona 500 marks the official start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first points-paying race of the season. Martin Truex Jr. emerged the winner of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race on February 5, 2023.

The green flag for the Daytona 500 is set to drop on Sunday (February 19), at 2:30 pm ET at the Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile-long features a total of four turns, with 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

A total of 42 drivers will be contesting over 200 laps at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway in this week’s Cup Series race. It marks the 65th event hosted by the iconic Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Daytona, the three-time winner of the event, Denny Hamlin stands at the top of the betting odds, at 10-1, to win Sunday’s The Great American Race, according to CBS Sports. The three drivers tied the second-highest betting odds at 12-1, including Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott to win the season-opening race.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the third-highest betting odds at 13-1 to win his second career Daytona 500. His teammate Austin Cindric, who won the race in 2022 is going off with the eighth-highest betting odds at 22-1 to repeat as champion.

Opening betting odds for the 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500

Here are the odds for all 46 drivers competing at the Daytona International Speedway.

Denny Hamlin 10-1 Ryan Blaney 12-1 Kyle Larson 12-1 Chase Elliott 12-1 Joey Logano 13-1 Kyle Busch 15-1 Ross Chastain 16-1 William Byron 18-1 Bubba Wallace 18-1 Martin Truex Jr. 18-1 Brad Keselowski 18-1 Tyler Reddick 20-1 Austin Cindric 22-1 Kevin Harvick 25-1 Alex Bowman 25-1 Ty Gibbs 25-1 Christopher Bell 25-1 Erik Jones 30-1 Chase Brisco 30-1 Daniel Suarez 30-1 Austin Dillon 30-1 Chris Buescher 30-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1 Aric Almirola 35-1 Ryan Preece 35-1 Jimmie Johnson 35-1 Michael McDowell 35-1 A.J. Allmendinger 40-1 Noah Gragson 45-1 Justin Haley 50-1 Austin Hill 75-1 Zane Smith 75-1 Harrison Burton 75-1 Conor Daly 100-1 Chandler Smith 100-1 Corey Lajoie 100-1 Ty Dillon 125-1 Travis Pastrana 150-1 Riley Herbst 150-1 Todd Gilliland 150-1 Cody Ware 750-1 BJ McLeod 750-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Daytona 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes