NASCAR Daytona 500: Qualifying results for the race at Daytona International Speedway

Only a few days remain until the kick-off of the official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 65th annual Daytona 500 which will be held this Sunday at the historic Daytona International Speedway. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the 75th season of the Cup Series. The event will be live on FOX and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The Great American Race will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway. 40 out of 42 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the Wednesday’s Busch Light Pole qualifying results on his official Twitter account:

In Wednesday’s qualifying session, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman scored the pole for the Sunday’s Daytona 500 with a time of 49.536 and a speed of 181.686 mph. It marked his third Daytona 500 pole and the fourth career pole. Moreover, the pole marked his record-setting sixth consecutive front row start at The Great American Race. Meanwhile, his teammate Kyle Larson will share the front row after turning a lap of 181.057 mph.

Josh Sims @JoshRSims SIX straight starts on the front row for @Alex_Bowman ! We talk with your 2023 #DAYTONA500 pole sitter after qualifying. SIX straight starts on the front row for @Alex_Bowman! We talk with your 2023 #DAYTONA500 pole sitter after qualifying. https://t.co/NOzjrt5vsW

According to the Daytona 500 qualifying rules, only Bowman and Larson have secured their spot in the race. The rest of the starting lineup for the event will be determined through NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 on Thursday.

NASCAR’s 2022 Daytona 500 qualifying results

Here are the qualifying results from Wednesday night’s single-car qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway:

#48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #10 - Aric Almirola #22 - Joey Logano #14 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Harrison Burton #8 - Kyle Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suarez #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #1 - Ross Chastain #41 - Ryan Preece #4 - Kevin Harvick #6 - Brad Keselowski #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #84 - Jimmie Johnson #34 - Michael McDowell #67 - Travis Pastrana #11 - Denny Hamlin #43 - Erik Jones #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #36 - Zane Smith #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #31 - Justin Haley #62 - Austin Hill #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Todd Gilliland #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - B.J. McLeod #51 - Cody Ware #15 - Riley Herbst #77 - Ty Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #13 - Chandler Smith #50 - Conor Daly

