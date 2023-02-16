Create

NASCAR Daytona 500: Qualifying results for the race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 16, 2023 14:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500

Only a few days remain until the kick-off of the official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 65th annual Daytona 500 which will be held this Sunday at the historic Daytona International Speedway. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the 75th season of the Cup Series. The event will be live on FOX and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The Great American Race will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway. 40 out of 42 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the Wednesday’s Busch Light Pole qualifying results on his official Twitter account:

Qualifying results from Daytona. Should have official duel lineups soon. @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/1XIDSv3k2q

In Wednesday’s qualifying session, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman scored the pole for the Sunday’s Daytona 500 with a time of 49.536 and a speed of 181.686 mph. It marked his third Daytona 500 pole and the fourth career pole. Moreover, the pole marked his record-setting sixth consecutive front row start at The Great American Race. Meanwhile, his teammate Kyle Larson will share the front row after turning a lap of 181.057 mph.

SIX straight starts on the front row for @Alex_Bowman! We talk with your 2023 #DAYTONA500 pole sitter after qualifying. https://t.co/NOzjrt5vsW

According to the Daytona 500 qualifying rules, only Bowman and Larson have secured their spot in the race. The rest of the starting lineup for the event will be determined through NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 on Thursday.

NASCAR’s 2022 Daytona 500 qualifying results

Here are the qualifying results from Wednesday night’s single-car qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #10 - Aric Almirola
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #21 - Harrison Burton
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #9 - Chase Elliott
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #41 - Ryan Preece
  17. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #20 - Christopher Bell
  22. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  23. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #67 - Travis Pastrana
  26. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #36 - Zane Smith
  30. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  31. #31 - Justin Haley
  32. #62 - Austin Hill
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #15 - Riley Herbst
  39. #77 - Ty Dillon
  40. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  41. #13 - Chandler Smith
  42. #50 - Conor Daly

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...