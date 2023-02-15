NASCAR Daytona 500: Where to watch the race at Daytona International Speedway? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is all set to officially kick off this weekend with the Daytona 500, which will be held at Daytona International Speedway. The green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023, and the event will be telecast live on FOX and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a single-lap qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, followed by Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 the next day. Single-lap qualifying and duel races will be available on FS1 and MRN.

Sunday’s race will consist of 40 out of 42 Cup entries who will compete for 200 laps on the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway, resulting in a 500-mile-race. It features four turns, with 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric won last year’s Daytona 500 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty holds the record of winning seven Daytona 500, followed by Cale Yarborough with four titles. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the only active driver to have multiple Daytona 500 wins (three times).

Where to watch NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway:

Sunday, February, 19, 2023

2:30 pm ET: Daytona 500

The 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the first point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Daytona 500. As a result, all the action in Daytona Beach, Florida, including practice, Busch Light Pole qualifying, and Bluegreen Vacations Duels will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN, while the main event will be live on FOX and MRN.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Daytona Beach.

