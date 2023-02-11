NASCAR Daytona 500: Zane Smith aims for a win after taking 'a huge weight off my shoulders'

After dominating the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2022 with four wins and a championship title, Zane Smith will look to diversify his resume in the 2023 NASCAR season.

The defending Truck Series champion will attempt to qualify for Cup Series’ season-opening Daytona 500 on February 19, 2023.

He will drive the #36 Wellcare Ford Mustang at the Daytona International Speedway. A new season might mean opportunity, but it doesn’t mean a drastic change in mindset for Smith.

In a teleconference through Zoom on Tuesday, Smith said he felt a metaphorical weight lift off of his shoulders since clinching the Truck Championship, but he is ready to get the momentum back and is aiming to capture more wins this season.

Smith said:

“I don’t know what the right word for it is, but probably, I don’t want to say less pressure because I feel like anything is more pressure trying to defend this title. I’m just ready to get racing. I feel like I have done so much talking about it, and I’m just ready to get going, really.”

He continued:

“Like I said, just with that championship being captured is a huge weight off my shoulders. Ready to get back going again and hopefully capturing some more wins.”

In addition to defending his Truck Series title and attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500, Zane Smith will be alternating with Todd Gilliland as a driver for the #38 Front Row Motorsports.

“Everyone in the Cup Series is good at everything” - Zane Smith

From racing alongside Cup Series champions to learning everything it takes to win in NASCAR's top-level series, Zane Smith is ready for the upcoming challenge.

Speaking about the challenge the Cup Series will pose, Smith added:

“Everyone in the Cup Series is good at everything. And so, the guys that, I don’t want to say you forget about, but you don’t hear mentioned as much, have multiple championships, multiple race wins and have been around in the sport for a long time, so these guys are no joke. Just when you race around them, you can mess up here and there and still get away with a thing or two in Trucks for Xfinity.”

Catch Zane Smith in action at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

