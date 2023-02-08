NASCAR decides on Kyle Busch's punishment after Mexico arrest drama

Kyle Busch will not face any penalties as a result of his January arrest in Mexico, according to NASCAR. The incident was reported to NASCAR, who concluded that it “did not warrant a penalty.”

While on vacation with his wife, Samantha, the two-time Cup Series winner was arrested and detained after a pistol was discovered in his luggage while traveling through customs. He'd inadvertently left the gun in his backpack before leaving for the airport.

The 37-year-old was processed by the authorities and followed all of the required procedures. Busch returned to North Carolina after the problem was addressed. He issued a statement shortly after his detention was made public on Monday.

The NASCAR driver took to his social media and wrote:

“In late January Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico. When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”

“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.”

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Reports from Mexico and a government news release say Busch was fined about $1,100. There is a 3.5 jail sentence but he was obviously allowed to leave the country. Reports from Mexico and a government news release say Busch was fined about $1,100. There is a 3.5 jail sentence but he was obviously allowed to leave the country. Many have wondered if Kyle Busch would serve jail time for gun in bag when in Mexico. The penal code there does allow for the commutation of a sentence in this case (obviously Busch was allowed to leave so it’d make sense if this occurred). What law says (from leyes-mx .com): twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Many have wondered if Kyle Busch would serve jail time for gun in bag when in Mexico. The penal code there does allow for the commutation of a sentence in this case (obviously Busch was allowed to leave so it’d make sense if this occurred). What law says (from leyes-mx .com): twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/rECT3z9JZl

Kyle Busch was sentenced to three and a half years in jail and a $1,000 fine for possessing a firearm and ammunition earlier this month by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, which is home to the seaside resorts of Cancun and Tulum. However, the judge agreed to accept conditional punishment and allowed Busch to leave Mexico after he paid a bond.

According to a NASCAR representative, Busch alerted the governing body of the incident and will not face any penalties. Kyle Busch is in his first season with Richard Childress Racing and finished third in his debut, a preseason exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

