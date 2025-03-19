NASCAR delivers heartfelt tribute to Josh Berry’s against-all-odds rise with powerful video

NASCAR has joined the racing community to congratulate Josh Berry for his first NASCAR Cup Series win in Las Vegas. They posted a heartfelt video that showed his racing journey from humble beginnings to cup glory through 'talent, tenacity, and toughness'.

Josh Berry's racing journey began with go-karts in his hometown Hendersonville, Tennessee aged eight. He progressed to racing in the U.S. Legend Cars for three years while maintaining his job as a bank teller. A pivotal moment in his career came when he met Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2008 which helped him move from sim racing to racing for Jr. Motorsports in late model racing and later the Xfinity Series.

Berry joined Wood Brothers Racing in 2025 to drive the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the legendary team and now has his first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Pennzoil 400. NASCAR posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, that showed his journey captioned:

"No matter the odds, he never gave up. @joshberry shows us anything is possible."

Berry was racing in his 53rd cup race still searching for his maiden victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry had finished in the top five four times in his career but was never close to winning a race.

Berry finished fourth in his last Cup race at Phoenix and had two victories at Las Vegas in the Xfinity Series. Berry started in the seventh position and held a good position throughout the race running in the top ten for the most part. He was alongside Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing after the last caution with 21 laps to go. Suarez led for the next six laps but Berry finally overtook him in Lap 253 and did not look back to clinch his maiden win.

Daniel Suarez is disappointed but congratulates Josh Berry after an intense battle

Josh Berry takes the lead from Daniel Suarez during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

The highest tier of stock car racing has once again delivered an underdog story — and this time Josh Berry takes center stage as its resilient protagonist. His main competitor in Las Vegas was the #99 Daniel Suarez who was gracious in defeat.

"A little disappointed but first of all congratulations to the 21 team and Josh. They did a great job. They have been fast lately. They have been in contention lately, so congratulations to them," said Suarez after the race in an interview with NASCAR.

Berry acknowledged the battle too and did not forget to thank his team, crew chief Miles Stanley, the owners Wood Brothers, and the sponsors Motorcraft, Quick Lane, DEX Imaging, and Ford. Berry will hope he can repeat this soon as Suarez looks to have finally found his rhythm after a wreck-filled 2025.

