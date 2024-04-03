NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gets new crew chief amid other personnel changes at Richard Childress Racing 

Days after Austin Dillon lashed out over the radio at Richard Childress Racing's crew for their lackluster strategies, his supporting personnel in the paddock has undergone a roster change.

Dillon started his seventh Cup Series week, the Toyota Owners 400 race, at the Richmond Raceway from the P22 spot on the grid. Further into the race, his track position plummeted and he settled at P24. With no notable triumphs in the season so far, the 33-year-old currently sits at P28 in the rankings, with 90 points in the bag.

During the 300-mile run, Dillon castigated his team over the radio for their apparent subpar strategies. He vented his frustration saying, "We have dumbass strategy every f*cking week!" However, the team owner reflected on Dillon's anger and modified the #3 Chevy driver's roster.

Keith Rodden, who served as crew chief for Dillon since the start of the 2023 season, has been replaced by Justin Alexander, and Joel Keller has been appointed as lead engineer for the #3 team. Alexander and Dillon have a history together at RCR, wherein the former served as a crew chief for the North Carolina native from 2017 to 2018 and 2020 to 2022.

While making the news public, the team's vice president, Andy Petree said (via RCR's official website):

"The organizational changes were made to help Richard Childress Racing’s overall NASCAR Cup Series program as we prepare for the rest of the season and locking two teams into the NASCAR Playoffs."

The VP added:

"Justin Alexander and Austin Dillon share a unique chemistry that has proven effective in the past."

Austin Dillon gets his Chevrolet Camaro backed by a new primary sponsor

A couple of days preceding Dillon's 407-lap run at Richmond, RCR announced their partnership with a new sponsor that will be looking after the #3 Chevy's appearances in the 2024 calendar.

From the NASCAR All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19, SENIX Tools will serve as a primary sponsor for RCR's Austin Dillon. Though they've partnered up for several runs in the season, for now, their schedule is restricted to the All-Star race only, with no information about future stints.

Per the deal, all the Cup Series and Xfinity Series cars of RCR will be backed by SENIX Tools throughout the season. Making the deal public, the North Carolina-based outfit announced (via X):

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will the roster change bring a turnaround in Austin Dillon's lackluster footing into the season? I believe Nah! I don't think so 0 votes View Discussion