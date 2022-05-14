NASCAR driver Austin Dillon now has a show to his name on USA Network

On Friday, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon announced his new upcoming series “Austin Dillon’s Life in The Fast Lane”. Based on the 32-year-old's off-track lifestyle, the series will premiere on USA Network on June 23 at 9:30 pm ET ahead of the Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The series will follow an inside look at Dillon’s day-to-day life with his wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and his best friends Paul Swan and Mariel Swan.

The 2018 Daytona 500 winner revealed the news via social media by sharing a post. The photo featured Dillon and Whitney on one side while Swan and Mariel stood on the other.

See the tweet below:

“Start your engines! Austin Dillon’s #LifeInTheFastLane is bringing you all of the thrills of the NASCAR life, on and off the track. Catch the premiere June 23rd at 9:30/8:30c on @USA_Network!”

A synopsis from USA Network states:

“The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures, and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.”

Meanwhile, the USA Network is also teaming up with NASCAR for a docuseries called “Race for the Championship”. The show intends to showcase behind-the-scenes drivers and teams as they compete throughout the 2022 Cup Series playoffs.

The series was originally announced as an eight-episode series in July 2021 but Friday’s network from USA Network now lists it as a 10-episode series.

Austin Dillon finishes in the previous 2022 Cup Series races

Dillon is competing in his 12th NASCAR Cup Series. The driver of #3 Chevrolet has had a mixed season and has recorded six top-10 finishes so far.

Last week he posted another top-10 at Darlington Raceway. His season has also featured subpar performances at Daytona, Phoenix, Atlanta, Bristol, and Dover.

Austin Dillon @austindillon3 Darlington, you were a handful today. Faced a lot but the #3 team is leaving with a top-10 finish. Thank you @HukGear for the support. Darlington, you were a handful today. Faced a lot but the #3 team is leaving with a top-10 finish. Thank you @HukGear for the support. https://t.co/bdihjbrbw3

His best performance came in the second race of the season at WISE Power 400, where he finished runner-up, just one spot behind winner Kyle Larson.

With a ninth-place finish the previous week, he gained 28 points and now stands 14th in the points table standings with 287 points.

Dillon will be seen in action at Kansas Speedway for AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

