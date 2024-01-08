NASCAR driver Chandler Smith to give away 2 Xfinity Series race tickets for Daytona to random winner

Chandler Smith is set to kick off the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Joe Gibbs Racing with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17. The upcoming season marks his debut at JGR and second full-time season in the series.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Smith is generously giving away two tickets for the highly anticipated Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The giveaway, a testament to Smith's appreciation for his dedicated fanbase, promises two lucky winners an unforgettable experience at the racing extravaganza.

The emerging NASCAR driver has captured the attention of fans and experts alike with his impressive performances in 2023. His announcement to gift two tickets for the Daytona race not only showcases his gratitude for the support he's received but also underlines his commitment to fostering a closer connection with fans.

On X, formerly Twitter, Smith detailed on how to participate in the giveaway. He wrote:

“GIVEAWAY. Retweet and follow me for a chance to win 2 VIP passes, as my guest, to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Daytona. You’ll have pit and garage access to my debut with @JoeGibbsRacing I’ll select a random winner on Monday. Travel expenses not included.”

Fans eagerly await the announcement of the fortunate winners who will have the opportunity to create lasting memories at the Daytona Xfinity Series race, witnessing the thrill of NASCAR up close and personal.

Chandler Smith had a moderate rookie season at Kaulig Racing in 2023

After spending two full-time seasons in Truck Series, the 21-year-old driver moved to Xfinity Series at Kaulig Racing in 2023. He has enjoyed moderate success in his rookie season, registering one win, eight top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. His maiden Xfinity Series win came at Richmond Raceway in April.

Unfortunately, Chandler Smith failed to qualify for the Final 4 of the playoffs and finished the season in ninth place in the points table.

Catch Chandler Smith in action with the champiosnhip winning JGR team when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity season kicks-off at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.