NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe wants to ‘enjoy’ Chili Bowl Nationals despite Saturday’s heartbreak

The driver of the #14 Ford Mustang at Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe is known for his enthusiasm for the junior level of stock car racing, along with his performances in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 28-year-old is fond of midget racing, a form of grassroots stock car racing, with the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals on his favorites and must-win list.

Briscoe has had varying success with his performances in the midget championship. In the most recent event at the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Briscoe was performing well behind the wheel, but fell three positions short and missed out on the 55-lap championship feature.

Briscoe elaborated on how the event on Saturday felt from behind the wheel of the midget car, and said:

“We got going pretty good there at the beginning. The first 5-10 laps, I felt pretty good and felt like I was in a good spot, I think I came out running sixth, and I felt like if I didn’t make a mistake I could have come out running fifth. Honestly I was just logging laps."

Despite being relegated to the tenth position towards the end of the race due to late race caution flags, Briscoe was upbeat about his second appearance in the event, and said:

“It was my second time ever here, and I didn’t really savor the moment. I want to do that again and enjoy it a little bit more.”

Chase Briscoe elaborates on how talent at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl keeps getting 'better and younger'

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe took the disappointment at this year's Lucas Oil Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma in his stride as the 28-year-old talked about how the future of talent in stock car racing is shaping up to be.

The #14 Ford Mustang driver was one of the older drivers on the grid for the midget-racing event, which also involved children as low as 14 years of age. After ending his appearance, Chase Briscoe elaborated on how the younger generation is doing on the track, and said:

“I’m getting older, I know that sounds weird being 28, but I don’t know how much longer I’m going to realistically do this and be able to do this at a (winning) level. The kids are getting better and better and younger and younger.”

Watch Chase Briscoe take on the Cup Series field in the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum next month.

