NASCAR driver claims he was asked about anime during Daytona 500 press event

During a recent press event for the Daytona 500, Cody Ware, the driver of the #51 Ford Mustang, faced an interesting question. The Rick Ware Racing driver was asked what anime he has been watching recently.

The long-awaited Daytona 500 is almost here and it seems fans are not the only ones thrilled about the upcoming race. NASCAR drivers have also expressed their excitement towards the big day. Apart from training hard, they have been showing up for different press events to talk about their preparation for the upcoming race.

Ware was one of the drivers to appear for the press event on Daytona 500 media zoom. What amazed him during the event, however, was the fact that he was asked about the anime he was working on. In his response, he said:

“Right now, I’ve actually been watching Edens Zero, which is a new Netflix anime, and then I’ve actually been re-watching Inuyasha and Cowboy Bebop some of the classics from Toonami and stuff, so always watching something.”

Cody Ware couldn’t hide how he felt about the question as he took to his Twitter account saying:

“I got asked about anime during Daytona 500 media Zooms and that was nice”

Cody Ware @CodyShaneWare I got asked about anime during Daytona 500 media zooms and that was nice I got asked about anime during Daytona 500 media zooms and that was nice

Fans reacted to his tweet, with some replying to it with GIFs of their favorite anime. One fan wrote:

“You getting a chance to talk about Anime at a press conference....”

Ray Biggs @D3HkyBiggsy @CodyShaneWare You getting a chance to talk about Anime at a press conference.... @CodyShaneWare You getting a chance to talk about Anime at a press conference.... https://t.co/GpPS2KKuzS

This year’s event is making fans excited for it after NASCAR decided to change the qualifying format in use since 1997. With the introduction of the new Next Gen car and an update in the sport's rulebook for single-car qualifying, cars will now run for two rounds with the fastest two cars in the second round earning a front-row lockout.

In addition, the winning car will only remain at the speedway for one night. After the celebration breakfast the next morning, the winning team will be allowed to take the car back for further racing over the season. Earlier, the winning car would remain at Daytona International Speedway until another car takes the title the following season.

A quick history of the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 has its roots in a competition between two men who decided to find out between themselves who had the fastest vehicle. Subsequently, they decided to compete on the Daytona Beach in Florida along the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, the community of the Sunshine State has become a motorsport base.

Also Read Article Continues below

The race was named so after it required a 500 mile traversal of the 2.5-mile long track at the Daytona International Speedway. The current venue for the race was constructed in 1959 by NASCAR founder William Henry Getty France to hold races which earlier took place at the Daytona Beach Road Course. After the completion of the speedway, it held its first race in February the same year. The venue now holds a capacity of over 101,000 people.

Edited by Anurag C