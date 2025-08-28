NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz sidelined with broken wrist after household accident

Frankie Muniz will be forced to miss this weekend's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway after suffering a broken wrist in a household accident at his Arizona home. The 39-year-old actor turned racer, in his first full-time Truck Series campaign, revealed that he fractured his distal radius while performing a simple task away from the racetrack.On Thursday (August 28), Muniz took to X to explain how the incident happened:&quot;I'm disappointed to share that I won't be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture. Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard... While I'm gutted to miss the races, I’m grateful it wasn't worse... The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I'll be back in the driver's seat as soon as I'm cleared.&quot;Frankie Muniz’s injury comes just before the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs. It will keep him sidelined for at least the Round of 10 races in September, which begin this weekend at Darlington. Mason Maggio, originally slated to drive the team's No. 22 entry, will now step into Muniz’s No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing.If he recovers within the '6-8 week' period, the most realistic target for a return would be the Martinsville Speedway race on October 24. It is the final event of the Round of 8 and the penultimate race of the season.Frankie Muniz’s first full-time season derailed by injuryFrankie Muniz before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Source: GettyFrankie Muniz entered the Truck Series with significant attention after running a part-time schedule with Reaume Brothers Racing in 2024. He secured a full-time seat this year, but his debut season has been a steep learning curve.Muniz sits 24th in the standings with 207 points after 18 races in the season. He started with a career-best 10th-place finish in the season opener at Daytona, but has failed to repeat that result since. The No. 33 Ford has suffered seven DNFs, and its highest finish since Daytona was 14th at Michigan. Going into the playoffs, his best result in the last four races was 27th.The broken wrist now adds another hurdle. Missing multiple races will cost him valuable seat time at a point where consistent laps are crucial for development.Earlier this month, Frankie Muniz capped off a different kind of milestone, finishing the Bronco off-road adventure alongside Ford CEO Jim Farley - a nod to his broader relationship with Ford Performance. Now, though, his attention has shifted solely to recovery.