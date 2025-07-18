NASCAR driver gears up for his return with Garage 66 with a major sponsorship deal

Part-time NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki is set to make yet another Cup Series start with Garage 66 in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sherfick Companies, a construction business based in Indiana, has stepped in to sponsor Bilicki's ride with the No.66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Ad

The event marks Bilicki's third attempt at the crown jewel event, and his first in the Next Gen Era. He logged a P25 result in his previous outing in 2020. Notably, the Wisconsin native took home a 21st-place finish in the recently concluded Chicago Street Race with Garage 66.

On Thursday, July 17, Bilicki spoke to the media and addressed the announcement, stating (via Jayski.com):

"I am excited to be back at the Brickyard with Sherfick Companies and Garage 66. Sherfick has been a great partner, and racing at Indianapolis is always special. We’re looking to build on our momentum from Chicago and put together another strong performance for the team and our partners.”

Ad

Trending

Bilicki has also made 12 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season but has yet to produce any top-10 results. His two other Cup starts at Bristol and Charlotte saw him slip further down the order and finish among the backmarkers. Meanwhile, his best result this year comes from a seventh-place finish in the Truck Series race at Lime Rock.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses Daniel Suarez's path to a 2026 NASCAR ride

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared that Daniel Suarez needs to 'be more aggressive' if he intends to land a NASCAR seat in 2026. With his imminent departure from Trackhouse Racing, Suarez faces mounting pressure to prove himself on track.

Ad

Unlike his teammates, Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain, Suarez is the sole outlier with a winless season in an otherwise capable car. A breakthrough win and a playoff berth would significantly boost his chances for a 2026 drive.

Reflecting upon the same, Earnhardt said (via YouTube/Dale Jr. Download, 49:20 onwards):

"I think he has to be more aggresive. You cannot tell a race car driver to try harder, they're all at the limit. But yeah, I think he needs to put his foot down, have a little edge to him, which he does (but) he can get lost, you can lose him in the story."

Ad

"This is true for lots of drivers in the series. You've got to be careful not to get lost in the story. Every race is an opportunity to stand out and you've got to standout," he added.

This year, Suarez's only break came from a win in NASCAR's Xfinity Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Up next, he heads to Dover Motor Speedway, a track where he's yet to finish top-10 in the Next Gen Era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.