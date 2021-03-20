NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Kris Wright, tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 has struck the NASCAR world once again

NASCAR driver Kris Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday afternoon's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The news marks the first time in 2021 that a driver has tested positive for the virus and raises questions about others in the series being affected.

Because of Wright's positive test this week, he will now have to quarantine and test negative for the virus twice within 24 hours. Fortunately for Wright, the Camping World Truck Series will not be competing at next week's Bristol dirt event, which makes it unlikely that he will miss any upcoming races.

Young Motorsports has announced that Josh Berry will take Wright's place during Saturday's NASCAR race at Atlanta. This could be a good chance for another young driver to prove himself.

Hate the circumstances for Kris, but thankful that @youngsmtrsports thought about me for this opportunity. Should be a lot fun! Thank you @kriswrightraces @TylerYoung02 @LorinRanier https://t.co/eWUajm8y8e — Josh Berry (@joshberry) March 19, 2021

“I hate the circumstances for Kris, but thankful that Young’s Motorsports thought about me for this opportunity. Should be a lot of fun,” Berry said.

“Thank you to Kris and the Young’s Motorsports family for the opportunity and I’m hoping for a great race.”

Although Wright is the first NASCAR driver to test positive in 2021, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tested positive for the virus last season.

It forced Johnson to miss the final NASCAR start of his career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making for a very disappointed fanbase. Of course, Wright's absence might not carry the same weight as Johnson's missed race, it is a sign that the pandemic still hovers over the sport.