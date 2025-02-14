NASCAR driver Landon Huffman drops brutal 3-word verdict on Chevy’s NASCAR EV prototype

Former NASCAR driver Landon Huffman took to X to criticize the all-electric racecar prototype displayed at Daytona International Speedway. Huffman mentioned burning the EV, signaling his disapproval of the change.

While NASCAR won't fully transition to electric, the stock car racing league has been championing EV concepts like Chevrolet's Blazer EV.R. Some fans frown upon the idea, including Huffman who didn't hold back his sentiments.

He dropped his three-word verdict on Chevy's all-electric prototype display at Daytona, saying:

"Burn that thing."

Underpinned by NASCAR's Next Gen chassis, the Chevrolet NASCAR EV.R is based on the road-going Blazer EV. While the market-ready version boasts 615 horsepower, the concept at Daytona is rated at 1,300 horses, double of what the current Cup cars can produce.

Ford also introduced an EV concept last year based on the Mustang Mach-E.

Given fans' reluctance to fully embrace electrification, some have proposed forming a dedicated racing series. While the Cup and Xfinity Series utilize coupes, and the Craftsman Truck Series features pickup trucks, this proposed electric-only series would field all-electric crossovers/SUVs, such as the Chevy Blazer EV.R.

If the idea comes to fruition, NASCAR will host an all-electric series similar to open-wheel formula racing. While Formula 1 retained a combustion engine paired with hybrid components, Formula E uses electric powertrains only.

For now, the all-electric prototypes are used to learn more about the possibility of zero-emission racing in NASCAR. They can provide brands like Chevrolet data to develop new technologies for racing programs and production vehicles.

Notably, the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS is set to become the first all-electric pace car for the Daytona 500 on February 16.

NASCAR rumored to shift to hybrid stock cars by 2026

Last year, a report from Sports Business Journal suggested that NASCAR was developing hybrid powertrains for the 2026 season and beyond. It added that the transition would arrive earlier if a fourth OEM joined the manufacturers' list.

Fast forward to today, the electrification campaign hasn't seen a lot of developments. The most significant update is the Chevrolet NASCAR EV Prototype showcased at Daytona.

Additionally, NASCAR hasn't closed the deal for a fourth OEM. However, league president Steve Phelps said they were close to expanding the manufacturers' list, adding he was "cautiously optimistic."

Honda remains the front-runner to join the current roster of manufacturers, which includes Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. Should NASCAR transition to hybrid powertrains, the Japanese marque already possesses a catalog of electric technology developed from its participation in racing series such as Formula 1 and IndyCar.

Dodge is another manufacturer expected to enter NASCAR. The brand once competed in the league and won multiple Cup championships, including one with Brad Keselowski in 2012.

Brad Keselowski won the championship with Dodge in 2012 - Source: Imagn

Speaking about the future of the sport, Phelps said in an interview earlier this month (via Sports Business Journal):

"What’s the (future) powerplant going to look like? What’s the fuel going to look like? What is the body style going to look like? How do we differentiate the series?’ All those things we are working with our (original equipment) partners on today."

Beyond manufacturers and powerplants, NASCAR is rumored to be considering other major changes, including expanding the championship field to five drivers.

