Front Row Motorsports confirmed in December that Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland would return for another NASCAR Cup Series season, with McDowell set to drive the #34 Ford for the sixth time and Gilliland slated to drive the #38 Ford for the second time.

Gilliland will continue to be the primary driver of the #38 Ford, with Smith, who is currently competing full-time in the Truck Series for Front Row Motorsports, only scheduled to drive it in six races.

Todd Gilliland @ToddGilliland_ As you guys have heard I won’t be full time in the 38 this year. It was a shock when they told me and I’m disappointed. We’re working really hard to still be behind the wheel for the races I will be missing and plan on putting our best foot forward all season. As you guys have heard I won’t be full time in the 38 this year. It was a shock when they told me and I’m disappointed. We’re working really hard to still be behind the wheel for the races I will be missing and plan on putting our best foot forward all season.

During Thursday's media conference, Gilliland commented:

"They didn’t just tell me. This was a couple months ago. I think the hardest thing was just kind of expecting to be full-time and then just kind of felt like it came out of nowhere. Really, there wasn’t much talk about it at all, that’s the tough part."

He then added:

"I haven’t spoken to him [Smith] since [the news] actually came out. But I’m sure we’re still gonna be friends. It’s a tough business. It’s something that I mean, Marissa, my new wife, talked about. It’s hard to be friends with people that you’re competing against every single week. I’ve even ran into (good friend) Harrison Burton, and you’re bound to have stuff happen, whether it’s on the race track, stuff like this."

NASCAR has announced rule changes for 2023 season

NASCAR stated that stage racing on road courses would take on a new look in 2023, with no caution flags interfering with the flow of action. Furthermore, the sanctioning body will enforce Rule Book provisions to penalize vehicles that use a similar strategy to Ross Chastain's "Hail Melon" action at Martinsville Speedway by applying a time penalty.

Last October, Chastain's dash around Turns 3 and 4 at Martinsville Speedway made for an exciting finish, as the #1 Chevrolet gained five spots in one set of corners, earning enough points to advance to the Championship 4. While the "video game" move was thrilling, it also violated NASCAR's safety regulations.

Ross Chastain punches it through the final turn at Martinsville to claim a spot in the 2022 Championship 4. When the video-game move actually worksRoss Chastain punches it through the final turn at Martinsville to claim a spot in the 2022 Championship 4. When the video-game move actually works 😳 Ross Chastain punches it through the final turn at Martinsville to claim a spot in the 2022 Championship 4. https://t.co/qXuDdVkui0

As a result, rather than adding new wording to the rule book, they will point to Rule 10.5.2.6.A, which states:

"Safety is a key concern for NASCAR and NEM (NASCAR Event Management). Any violations deemed to jeopardize the safety of an Event or otherwise constitute a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others are treated seriously. Safety infractions will be dealt with on an individual basis."

Other drivers, like two-time champion Joey Logano and 2020 championship winner Chase Elliott, have expressed both praise and worry over wall-riding, recognizing both how fun it appears and the risk that lies.

