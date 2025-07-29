NASCAR driver and model Toni Breidinger to compete in the American Corhole League for a charitable cause 

Toni Breidinger is set to join the American Cornhole League's charity event "Cornhole for a Cause" this Saturday in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Breidinger, who is the first Arab‑American woman to compete full‑time in any NASCAR national series, drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series. She also has a strong modeling and sponsorship profile.

ACL was launched in 2016 and has become one of the fastest-growing sports. It's charitable event, "Cornhole for a Cause" pairs celebrities and athletes with ACL pros in head‑to‑head Cornhole matches to raise funds for nonprofits.

This weekend, Breidinger will join actor Shemar Moore, basketball legend Dawn Staley, and MMA star Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at "Cornhole for a Cause". The match will air live during the ACL 2025 World Championships on ESPNU at 2:30 PM ET (August 2).

The event follows a July 4 edition that featured NASCAR Cup drivers Noah Gragson, Zane Smith, Ross Chastain, and Austin Cindric.

The Truck Series rookie and model recently appeared in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and previously modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

"Never had off weekends from races" - Toni Breidinger shares family karting 'full circle moment' with new sponsor, Dave & Buster's

Toni Breidinger is known for her impressive lineup of sponsorship deals in NASCAR. She has partnered with Celsius Energy Drink, Pedal Commander, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, Raising Cane’s, and SUNOCO, among others, during the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season.

Her latest partnership with Dave & Buster's made her the brand's 2025 Summer Ambassador, with the company sponsoring her truck for the upcoming race at Watkins Glen on August 8th. The restaurant and entertainment company has also planned meet-and-greets, limited-edition merchandise, and a racing-game "Leaderboard Challenge" tour with Breidinger.

Toni Breidinger began karting with her father and twin sister around age nine. She won the USAC Western Asphalt Midget Series championship in 2016 at age 17 and debuted in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2023. The 26-year-old talked about going karting with family and the 'full circle moment' with collaboration with Dave & Buster's.

"When I was younger, I never had off weekends from races. Me and my twin sister, Annie, would just go to Dave & Busters for fun in the Bay Area, so when this opportunity came about, I was like, '100 percent yes.' This is a very full circle moment for me, and very nostalgic," Toni Breidinger told E! News.

"We'd go up to the kart tracks every weekend, and we just kind of started travelling to different races together on road trips. So it was very much a way for my dad to spend time with his two daughters," she added.

Toni Breidinger currently ranks 22nd in the Truck Series standings, with her best finish being an 18th place at Rockingham Speedway over sixteen races. Her overall best finish was 15th at Kansas Speedway in 2023.

