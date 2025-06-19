NASCAR driver Noah Gragson visits Pinehurst golf course during his day off

Noah Gragson, the Front Row Motorsports driver, visited Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina to enjoy a day of golf on Thursday, June 19. Pinehurst is renowned as one of America’s most historic and prestigious golf destinations.

Noah Gragson is a rising star in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #4 for Front Row Motorsports. Gragson won Most Popular Driver awards in the Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series before moving to the Cup level. He also finished second in the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship and made the Championship 4 in 2021 and 2022.

However, the NASCAR Cup Series has not been as easy on Gragson, as he experienced a tumultuous first rookie season with Legacy Motor Club in 2023. He was released following poor results and was also suspended for a controversial social media incident.

The Nevada native rebounded with Stewart-Haas Racing, where he demonstrated good results despite a rough start. It allowed him to rehabilitate himself in the eyes of the NASCAR fan base, as indicated by his third consecutive win of the All-Star Race Fan Vote in 2025.

After Stewart-Haas Racing disbanded, Gragson found himself at Front Row Motorsports. He is having a tough 2025 season with just 231 points in the first 16 races. He has failed to finish inside the top 25 in the last three Cup races.

After another poor outing, a P30 in the latest Cup race in Mexico City, the 26-year-old American driver was spotted at a golf course in North Carolina. Noah Gragson shared an Instagram story of him enjoying a day off with golf at the Pinehurst golf course with Moses Alipate, an artist.

Noah Gragson’s big moment occurred at Talladega, where he finished fourth, marking his best finish of the season thus far. He also had a top-ten finish in the Coca-Cola 600, which is a benchmark of endurance, adaptability, and strong decisions. However, he has had numerous finishes outside of the top 20, which is evident with his 33rd place in the 2025 standings.

Noah Gragson got real about diverse viewpoints in NASCAR

After his impressive P4 finish at Talladega, Noah Gragson opened up about the challenges of maintaining his personality in an environment that offers different views.

Speaking with veteran reporter Claire B. Lang, Gragson explained that he feels pressure to “walk that middle road” due to the diverse viewpoints among his sponsors and partners.

"You answer to so many different partners that might have different views, you know, within the partners that you have, they have different views. So you kind of just got to tone it down and I'm probably a little more edgier than most drivers...I try to live every day like it's my last and I try to enjoy it. But at the same time, there's just there's so many partners that you kind of got to walk that middle road." (01:49 onwards).

He also acknowledged that while he tries to live life to the fullest and be true to himself, the need to balance different expectations means he often has to tone down his naturally edgier demeanor.

