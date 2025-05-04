NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman labels F1’s VSC as “top 5 worst inventions ever”

Parker Kligerman has voiced strong criticism of Formula 1’s virtual safety car (VSC), calling it one of the “top 5 worst inventions ever.” The NASCAR Truck Series driver shared this opinion in a recent social media post.
The statement came via a post on X, shared by Kligerman himself. Kligerman is a full-time NASCAR driver. He has a background in both open-wheel and stock car racing. In his post, Parker Kligerman wrote,
"I’ve said it before but the virtual safety car has to be one of the top5 worst inventions ever."
The VSC was introduced by Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, in 2015 following the fatal crash of Jules Bianchi during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix. It was created as a safety measure to reduce risks in situations where yellow or double-yellow flags are needed but where deploying an actual safety car is not necessary. Under VSC conditions, all cars must slow down and maintain a preset delta time decided by the FIA. Drivers are not allowed to pit unless changing tires, and overtaking is strictly prohibited.
The system was designed to increase safety by limiting on-track speeds without the disruption of a physical safety car. During the VSC, electronic boards display “VSC” around the circuit, and messages are sent to the teams. Once the issue is resolved, the race resumes after a 10 to 15-second countdown. The entire purpose is to neutralize a race temporarily while keeping in place the gaps between cars.
The FIA has set strict guidelines for when and how the VSC is used. According to Article 56.1a of the sporting regulations, it is typically deployed when the track situation is dangerous but doesn’t warrant the use of a physical car.
“Cars are so stupidly big that they can’t race anywhere” — Parker Kligerman critiques modern F1 designs
Parker Kligerman also weighed in on a different aspect of Formula 1, agreeing with former NASCAR driver Landon Cassill’s recent criticism about modern F1 track design. Cassill had posted on X, saying:
"It’s such a shame that the optimal track design for modern F1 is a soulless parking lot with paint and tiny curbs"
Kligerman responded by recalling the 2002 Formula 1 season and pointing out how cars from that era were fast, “twitchy,” and able to race on more traditional, challenging tracks. In his reply, Parker Kligerman wrote:
"Cars are so stupidly big that they can’t race anywhere Been watching 2002 F1 season lately, amazing to watch how fast & twitchy those cars were and how they could race at normal tracks"
Both drivers have experience in different racing disciplines. Landon Cassill, who entered NASCAR through the GM Racing Development program and won Xfinity Rookie of the Year in 2008, now co-hosts The Money Lap Podcast with Parker Kligerman.
Kligerman began his career in open-wheel racing and later competed in ARCA, Xfinity, and the NASCAR Truck Series. In the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series, Parker Kligerman has run in three races so far, with his best finish being 14th at Bristol. He has led two laps this season and currently has no top-10 finishes.
