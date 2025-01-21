NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman shares a fun behind-the-scenes story amid his “dream come true” Rolex 24 stint

NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman is all set to make his debut in the 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the most renowned endurance races on the calendar. Before that, the 34-year-old took to social media to share a fun behind-the-scenes story involving the photo shoot of his designated car.

Kligerman shared a series of photos on his official Instagram account along with a few intricate details from the shoot. He unraveled how he got extremely close to the van that was used to help photographers take a close-up shot of the stunning light blue Lamborghini Huracan.

"Having the time of my life down here," Parker Kligerman wrote. "Fun story: during this car to car photo shoot (first picture) @jameypricephoto was harnessed in the back of a van. They asked me to get closer. So I got so close the nose was basically touching their bumper. Then the driver of the van on the radio yelled “holy shit!” - So I hit em with the 🤘(Zoom in on first pic)."

He continued:

"Thank you @bigmachineracing @spikedcoolers @huntresslabs @forteracing for this chance. I can’t believe I’m here and racing in the Rolex 24. It’s truly been a dream come true and we haven’t even raced yet."

"I’ve been constantly improving across all the different types of things from conditions (including rain) to just getting smoother with the driver changes. Most of all I’m just blow away by how cool this whole experience has been - I love this shit," he added.

Kligerman will compete in the Rolex 24 Hours endurance race, set to take place at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, from Thursday, January 23, to Sunday, January 26.

The American driver will compete in the GTD category for Forte Racing's #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, alongside Canada's Misha Goikhberg, Germany's Mario Farnbacher, and France's Frank Perera.

Parker Kligerman's NASCAR career in a nutshell

Parker Kligerman made his NASCAR debut with the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the 2009 Kansas Lottery 300 in Kansas. He made his debut in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2010 with the Winstar World Casino 350K at Texas Motor Speedway in Texas.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman (48) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2013, Kligerman finally entered the Cup Series scene with the 2013 AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Texas. His final Cup Series race was the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Getaway. Altogether, the 34-year-old participated in 30 Cup Series races in six years.

Kligerman's last Truck Series race was the 2023 Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega. In this series, he etched in 117 race appearances in over 13 years, where he claimed three wins, two pole positions, and 53 Top 10s.

The American driver last competed in the Xfinity Series in 2024 at the NASCAR Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix. As of now, he is tied to Henderson Motorsports of the NASCAR Truck Series under a part-time obligation. He will drive the #75 Chevrolet Silverado. In Xfinity, Parker Kligerman participated in 122 races in over 10 years, where he claimed a pole position and 53 Top 10s.

