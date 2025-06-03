NASCAR driver penalized in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tours at Langley Speedway

NASCAR driver Conner Jones was penalized for a post-race scuffle in the zMAX CARS Tour, a stock racing series co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jones was fined $500 and placed on probation for the rest of the 2025 season.

Ad

Jones is a part-time Craftsman Truck Series driver for Niece Motorsports. He also made headlines in the NASCAR community last year for deliberately wrecking Matt Mills, which resulted in a one-race suspension. Mills, meanwhile, had to be hospitalized due to his crash at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This time, the 19-year-old is under fire for starting a scuffle with Parker Eatmon at Langley Speedway. He violated the CARS Tour General Rules and Procedure Rule Book, including 6.7.1 (performing actions detrimental to the series) and 6.7.13 (endangering other competitors).

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Insider Toby Christie shared the series' update on the post-race incident during the Visit Hampton 125 last Saturday (May 31).

“Part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver Conner Jones has been penalized for a scuffle in the @CARSTour last weekend. Jones has been fined $500 and placed on probation for the remainder of the season,” Christie wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Conner Jones is facing a probation in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s racing series, the youngster is scheduled to race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Niece Motorsports. He kicked off his part-time campaign this year at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where he finished 27th in the #44 Chevrolet Silverado.

However, Jones' full schedule has yet to be revealed. He was a substitute after the originally announced full-time driver, Christian Rose, had sponsorship issues.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reunion with iconic sponsor was tainted by Conner Jones' brawl

In November 2024, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reunited with Budweiser, his NASCAR sponsor in the 2000s, in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motors Speedway. However, Conner Jones stole the show after getting into a physical altercation with Mason Diaz under a red flag.

Speaking about the incident, Mason Diaz said he unintentionally moved Conner Jones on the racetrack. As a sign that it wasn't intentional, Diaz didn't pass him, but Jones retaliated and eventually caused a multi-car crash.

Ad

That wasn't the only issue Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to deal with, as his #8 Budweiser Chevrolet later encountered a fuel pump failure. The 26-time NASCAR Cup race winner plowed through the field from last to second before exiting the race early.

Nevertheless, the 50-year-old Kannapolis native had fun in what was supposed to be an iconic reunion with his sponsor.

“To be able to drive through the field like that was probably a lot of fun for folks to watch. And, you know, when you put something like this together, it's a ton of pressure... When you get here and you're at the racetrack, you're like, holy shit, there's a lot of people here that are really excited about this, and now we've got to go out there and do something cool,” he said via Frontstretch Grassroots. [07:56]

Ad

Budweiser was Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sponsor during his racing days at his late father's team, Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI). The sponsorship ended after he moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008. He drove the #88 Chevrolet before retiring from full-time competition in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.