NASCAR driver reacts to Bubba Wallace thanking Austin Cindric mid-race for the move that infuriated Joey Logano

On the latest episode of the Stacking Pennies podcast, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie reacted to a clip that showed reigning Cup champ Joey Logano calling out his teammate Austin Cindric mid-race. In the same video, Bubba Wallace was seen waving to Cindric right from his car, thanking him for letting him win Stage 2 at Logano's expense.

All of that took place during last week's Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Logano, Cindric, and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace were in the mix to win Stage 2. Logano veered to the outside line exiting Turn 4, expecting a push from Cindric. However, Cindric helped Wallace, who went ahead and scored the Stage 2 victory.

But Logano was furious. He radioed to his team:

“Way to go Austin, way to go, you dumb f**! Way to f*ing go. What a stupid s*t. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumbass. Put that in the book again.”

Reacting to a clip from Logano’s in-car camera where the driver goes on a verbal rampage, LaJoie said,

“This is my favorite part of the whole day. Bubba pulls out, waves the two, (he was like ) "Hey man, thanks for the win," and then Joey's like, "No! Why is he thanking him? I'm gonna go say thank you! Like what are you freaking doing? Push me!” (24:44)

Retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, however, thought that Cindric had done nothing wrong.

“I was a little surprised that he went off on the radio like that,” the former Cup Series champion said in a statement (via On3).

Bubba Wallace finished the 188-lap race in P9, marking his fourth top-10 of the year. Cindric, on the other hand, won it, marking his first win of 2025. He is now in the playoffs and is the first driver from Team Penske to have made it into the postseason. This coming Sunday, May 4, Cindric will compete in the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR boss calls Cup Race at Texas a “huge compromise”

23XI Racing, which Bubba Wallace drives for, is co-owned by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who is a three-time winner at Texas Motor Speedway. During a recent interview, the Cup veteran spoke about the most tricky section of the 1.5-mile racetrack.

On one end, the track features flatter turns (Turns 1 and 2) while on the other, it has high-banked ones (Turns 3 and 4). Reflecting on the same, Hamlin said,

“It’s a huge compromise. It’s essentially kind of what we felt caused me to wreck in that green-white-checker situation last year when we had the lead.”

“We were really good on one end, aggressive on the other, and when I needed to push it, just spun out. Certainly, it’s a really, really tough balance to have,” he added.

Bubba Wallace will take part in the race, marking his 11th start this year with Denny Hamlin’s team. Fans can watch the drivers on Fox Sports 1 (Sunday, May 4) from 3:30 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

