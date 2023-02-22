NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick to debut new Monster scheme at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR team 23XI Racing announced on February 21, to promote Monster Brewing’s new brand in the upcoming races. Monster Brewing recently launched its first malt beverage “The Beast Unleashed.” Tyler Reddick will run the new scheme in several races this season.

The new scheme will be unveiled this week at Monster’s global headquarters in Corona, California. The #45 Toyota Camry adorning the new primary sponsor, will make its track debut at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana for the NASCAR Cup Series second race.

Adam Stern @A_S12



The paint scheme unveil is Thursday. @MonsterEnergy will start promoting its new flavored alcoholic beverages in @NASCAR for the first time, with @BeastUnleashed set to serve as a primary partner of 23XI's No. 45 Toyota for multiple races starting this weekend at Auto Club.

Speaking to the media about the new scheme, Reddick said:

"I’m really excited to represent The Beast Unleashed on track for the first time ever, I’m looking forward to my first year with this team and being a part of a new chapter for 23XI and The Beast Unleashed. I can’t thank our partners like Monster Brewing enough for the support they provide."

Steve Lauletta, 23XI Racing's team president, added:

"We are constantly looking for new ways to provide our partners with a unique platform to showcase their brands, and this is a great example of that, It's not often you have the opportunity to highlight such an exciting new product and we're eager to help introduce The Beast Unleashed to NASCAR and all of our fans."

Renold Aparicio, VP of Monster Equity Brands at Monster Brewing, expects Tyler Reddick's performances on the track will draw spectators' attention to the new brand. He said:

"We are psyched to finally unleash The Beast on the world of NASCAR and we believe Tyler is the man to set it loose, We cannot wait to see them both carve up the track this weekend."

23XI Racing @23XIRacing



The Beast Unleashed, Monster Brewing's first malt beverage, will serve as a primary partner with @TylerReddick and the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD team for several races during the 2023 @NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 27-year-old driver has already announced a partnership with Gearwrench for his three Xfinity Series outings. Reddick will debut two new schemes at the Auto Club Speedway, driving in NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series. The #45 driver also has a partnership with Sirius XM for this season.

NASCAR introduces new Cup Series tires for Auto Club Speedway

Goodyear has decided to introduce new tires in the final race of the 2-mile layout at Auto Club Speedway. The speedway will be converted to a half-mile short track as renovations begin.

The left-side tire will feature construction and mold shape changes, while the right-side tire has an updated construction. Tests in Charlotte, Michigan, and Pocono last year have influenced tire construction this season. The asphalt at the Auto Club Speedway is very abrasive, challenging the driver's ability to manage tires and air pressure.

Greg Stucker, director of racing at Goodyear, said:

“Auto Club Speedway’s track surface has become quite abrasive over the years, so tire wear and tire management will be a key factor throughout the race, Cup teams will have 12 sets of tires for the race, and we will see four-tire stops at almost every opportunity.”

Each driver will be allotted 13 sets of tires - one set for practice, one for qualifying, and 12 sets for the race (qualifying tires can be used for the race).

