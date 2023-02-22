Tyler Reddick gets new sponsor for 3-race NASCAR Xfinity Series outing

Tyler Reddick is all set to kick off his limited 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. When the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion begins his part-time season with Sam Hunt Racing for the first time, he will have a new partner.

On Tuesday, the organization announced that GearWrench will be the sponsor for Reddick’s #24 Toyota GR Supra for three races. The scheme inspired by the company will make its debut at Auto Club Speedway followed by Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

As part of the announcement, Sam Hunt Racing revealed the scheme on social media that Reddick will use at Auto Club Speedway. Reddick’s #24 Toyota will feature an orange and black scheme with white door numbers and logos on both sides.

As per a separate announcement from GearWrench via social media, the company will be serving as a sponsor for six different drivers of Toyota Racing, including Reddick. The company will also support Craftsman Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen, Jesse Love, Sean Hingorani, Brent Crews, and Cannon McIntosh.

In their third full-time Xfinity Series season, Sam Hunt Racing team expanded their presence, fielding two-charter entries for the first time. Kaz Grala will be the team's first full-time driver in the #26 Toyota Supra, while Connor Mosack, Tyler Reddick and Parker Chase have been announced as part-time drivers in the #24.

Tyler Reddick excited for limited Xfinity Series outings in 2023 season

Tyler Reddick, who won back-to-back Xfinity championships in 2018 and 2019 stated that he is looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing. He also said that it’s a great chance to spend more time with Team Toyota as this is also his first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series.

In a January press release, Reddick said:

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing. This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow."

“This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

Catch Tyler Reddick in action at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as he will be pulling double duty at Saturday’s Xfinity race and Sunday’s Cup race.

