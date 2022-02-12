NASCAR drivers announce formation of council for safety, growth and opportunity

On Friday, NASCAR drivers released a statement announcing the formation of a Drivers Advisory Council. The council aims to improve safety in motorsport, grow and enhance the sport, and maximize the opportunities for drivers to achieve success both on and off the track.

Bob Pockrass reported:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR Cup drivers have formed Drivers Advisory Council to represent drivers in issues of safety & enhancing sport. Jeff Burton to direct council w/board of KuBusch ADillon Hamlin Logano Suarez LaJoie & Kyle Petty. Goal is to collaborate/improve communications with NASCAR/owners.

Jeff Burton, a former NASCAR driver and 21-time Cup Series winner, and Harrison Burton will serve as the Director of the Council.

As reported by Speedway.com, speaking about the council, Jeff Burton said:

“I’ve been fortunate to have many roles within the sport and I’m excited to add this venture into the fold, I’m humbled and honored that the drivers have asked me to help with this effort. I believe we have a great sport, and this council has the opportunity to work together with the entire industry to make it even better. Personally, I will also continue my work with NBC and provide fresh insight to our viewers at home. This new role with the council will only elevate the broadcasts.”

The Drivers Advisory Council will partner with the conducting body and its key leaders to ensure continuous improvement in and around the sport. The Council will also be supported by the Race Team Alliance (RTA) to achieve joint success.

Regarding the collaboration, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, Steve O’Donnell told CBS Sports:

“Collaboration is critical to our growth, and we welcome any opportunity to strengthen communication with our drivers, We often look to drivers for input when making decisions that affect the sport, and the Drivers Advisory Council will help streamline that communication. Working together, we will continue to deliver the great NASCAR racing experience our fans expect and deserve.”

The Board of Directors consists of 7 NASCAR drivers

The Drivers Advisory Council comprises both former and current Cup Series competitors. Seven drivers will serve on the Board of Directors, including Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Corey Lajoie, Joey Logano, Kyle Petty and Daniel Suarez.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Denny Hamlin, speaking about Next Gen safety issues and the Atlanta reconfiguration, explains why there needs to be more collaboration between the drivers, tracks and NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin, current Cup Series competitor and team owner, stated:

“As a current driver and also a team owner, I now see things from a different perspective and that has made me appreciate the importance of collaboration across the industry, The new council will deliver a unified, collective voice from the drivers to help address any challenges we face and help accomplish the common goals the industry shares.”

According to the Drivers Advisory Council, more details regarding their efforts will be released as they become available.

