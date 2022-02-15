NASCAR drivers react to Super Bowl LVI 

NASCAR drivers were thrilled about the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday as they were glued to their screens. It was of great advantage that they had no race on Sunday and their full attention was dedicated to the game.

Further, they went ahead and predicted the Super Bowl winner for this year. This was seen when Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace and Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced as a way of betting on the winner.

Meanwhile, they were also looking forward to the half-time show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary. J. Blige performed, along with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Shakira and Katy Perry at Super Bowl LVI.

This was seen in Dale Earnhardt's tweet below.

Subsequently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. confessed that he is a huge fan of the show. He added that it had become popular in the United States and it would be fun to watch it and even better to be on the show.

He also invited Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin to join the show.

The Super Bowl is the biggest spotting event in the United States. It is an American football game played to determine the champion of the National Football League.

It took place on the 13th of February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams competed against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy and the Rams emerged victorious.

NASCAR drivers form advisory council to communicate with sanctioning body

On Friday they announced the formation of the Drivers Advisory Council. This will be a voice for the drivers as a whole. It vowed to improve the areas of safety in motor sport and enhance it.

That included both current and former Cup Series drivers. Jeff Burton will serve as the Director of the council.

The seven drivers chosen to serve on the Board of Directors included Denny Hamlin, Corey Lajoie, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Petty, Kurt Busch and Austin Dillon.

It will be supported by the Race Team Alliance. The Drivers Advisory Council states that further details regarding their efforts will be released as they become available.

Edited by Adam Dickson