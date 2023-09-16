NASCAR drivers to support Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s charity foundation by wearing special skeleton gloves

In a remarkable display of camaraderie and philanthropy, NASCAR drivers from across the racing circuit are joining forces to support Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s charity foundation. They are doing so in a unique and eye-catching way—by donning special skeleton gloves.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a racing legend in his own right, has long been a champion for charitable causes. His foundation, the Dale Jr. Foundation, focuses on providing aid for underprivileged children and families, a mission that has garnered widespread admiration.

Recently, he embarked on a creative venture to raise both awareness and funds for his foundation. The drivers themselves have not hesitated to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

Week after week, they slip into these special skeleton gloves before taking the wheel, sending a powerful message that transcends the racetrack.

The gloves have become a symbol of unity among NASCAR drivers, highlighting their shared dedication to making the world a better place for those in need.

Over the years, it has had a significant impact, providing support to various organizations and individuals in need.

The gesture of wearing special gloves demonstrates the unity and camaraderie amongst NASCAR drivers. By coming together to support Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s foundation, they aim to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

It also showcases their commitment to using their platform for the greater good and raising awareness about important social issues.

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., makes long-awaited comeback at Bristol after six-year hiatus

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is gearing up to compete in a NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, marking his return to this venue for the first time since the 2017 season.

Dale Jr.'s retirement from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2017 wasn't a complete departure from the racing world; it was never his intention to step away entirely. Since his retirement, he's participated in one Xfinity Series race per season.

Even though he contemplated making his June 2020 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway his final appearance, he ultimately decided to make a return. His most recent race took place at Martinsville Speedway in April 2022.

Fast forward to 2023, and Dale Jr. is gearing up for two Xfinity Series starts, a departure from his full-time Cup Series competition days with Hendrick Motorsports in 2017.

While he now primarily resides in the broadcast booth during NBC's portion of the Cup Series schedule, Dale Jr. is ready to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet in the Food City 300 race at Bristol. He'll be guided by crew chief Jason Stockert.

In each of his five Xfinity Series races since his Cup Series retirement, Dale Jr., a 15-time Most Popular Driver Award recipient, has raced for JR Motorsports, a team he co-owns with his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller. He's enjoyed sponsorship from Unilever's Hellmann's brand in these races, a partnership that continues for the upcoming 300-lap race on Bristol's high-banked, 0.533-mile oval.

Bristol has been a favorable track for Dale Earnhardt Jr. with two wins there in 2004, one in the Cup Series and the other in the Xfinity Series. His last Cup Series appearance at Bristol in 2017 saw him finish in 23rd place, while in the Xfinity Series race the day prior, he secured a 13th-place finish.

His second and final race of the 2023 season is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at Homestead-Miami in the Contender Boats 300. For this race, Dale Jr. will proudly display longtime partner Bass Pro Shops as his primary sponsor, having previously claimed a fifth-place finish at the same track in 2020.