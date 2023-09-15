Christian Eckes held by Corey Heim’s teammate as Tricon Garage driver punches Championship 4 ticket: “That one really stinks for sure “

Corey Heim has managed to become the very first driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to punch his ticket into the Championship 4 round of the playoffs. Driving the #11 Toyota Tundra fielded by Tricon Garage, Heim managed to take a step closer to his championship challenge as the checkered flag dropped at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics saw McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes dominate the 200-lap-long event during the initial 2 stages. Managing to bag maximum stage points and leading the most laps at the 0.5-mile-long track, Eckes looked in position to clinch the victory as drivers approached the white flag.

Expand Tweet

However, Corey Heim was able to pass the Chevrolet Silverado driver as he battled with lapped traffic, which incidentally turned out to be Heim's teammate Tanner Gray. After the #11 Toyota Tundra driver took the lead, he was able to hold off Christian Eckes right up until the checkered flag waved.

Eckes was left to rue a missed opportunity as he looked back at the first Round of 8 race. He elaborated on his frustrations post-race and told johnsoncitypress.com:

"It’s a little ironic that the #15 (Tanner Gray) is three laps down and waited. We had a great truck. I got a little tight at the end, but it is what it is. That one really stinks for sure.”

Christian Eckes now has two more chances to advance to the Championship 4 with the sport heading to Talladega and Homestead-Miami before the season finale goes live at Phoenix Raceway.

Corey Heim elaborates on his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim was understandably ecstatic as he exited his #11 Toyota Tundra after crossing the checkered flag in P1 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday. The young 21-year-old driver managed to clinch his third win of the 2023 Truck Series season, along with his fifth win overall.

Expand Tweet

Heim elaborated on his emotions after he exited his truck and told johnsoncitypress.com:

“To win one like that is so special, I felt like I gave so many away, so it’s sweet to win one like that. He (Christian Eckes) was so fast, but I knew we would get caught up in a pack at some point. My spotter did an awesome job getting me through there. Now, we’re going to race for the championship in Phoenix.”

Watch Corey Heim take on the challenge of Talladega Superspeedway next weekend.