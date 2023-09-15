NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 15, for another action-packed racing weekend.
A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Friday at 4:35 pm ET and 5:20 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Saturday, September 16.
Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the main event on Friday.
The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy with a high temperature of 78 degrees and 1 % chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Bristol Motor Speedway:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Garage open
9:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
11:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
2:35 pm ET – 3:10 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
5:20 pm ET: 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (300 laps and 159.9 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Bristol will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:
- BJ McLeod - 36.250
- JJ Yeley - 34.300
- Ty Dillon - 30.350
- Austin Cindric - 27.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 24.750
- Corey LaJoie - 24.650
- Justin Haley - 22.500
- Aric Almirola - 20.600
- Ty Gibbs - 15.150
- Erik Jones - 12.050
- Bubba Wallace - 22.700
- Chris Buescher - 20.000
- Kevin Harvick - 11.400
- Ross Chastain - 10.850
- Joey Logano - 9.250
- Christopher Bell - 8.150
- Chase Elliott - 6.250
- Kyle Larson - 2.500
Group B:
- Ryan Newman - 34.650
- Harrison Burton - 33.600
- Austin Dillon - 30.100
- Todd Gilliland - 25.450
- Chase Briscoe - 24.650
- Carson Hocevar - 23.150
- Ryan Preece - 22.450
- Daniel Suarez - 18.300
- Alex Bowman - 15.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 26.800
- Michael McDowell - 20.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.600
- William Byron - 11.000
- Ryan Blaney - 9.750
- Kyle Busch - 8.650
- Brad Keselowski - 7.300
- Denny Hamlin - 2.950
- Tyler Reddick - 1.800