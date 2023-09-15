NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 15, for another action-packed racing weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Friday at 4:35 pm ET and 5:20 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Saturday, September 16.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the main event on Friday.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy with a high temperature of 78 degrees and 1 % chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, September 15, 2023

Garage open

9:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2:35 pm ET – 3:10 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET: 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (300 laps and 159.9 miles)

Expand Tweet

The Saturday track activities at Bristol will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

BJ McLeod - 36.250

JJ Yeley - 34.300

Ty Dillon - 30.350

Austin Cindric - 27.700

AJ Allmendinger - 24.750

Corey LaJoie - 24.650

Justin Haley - 22.500

Aric Almirola - 20.600

Ty Gibbs - 15.150

Erik Jones - 12.050

Bubba Wallace - 22.700

Chris Buescher - 20.000

Kevin Harvick - 11.400

Ross Chastain - 10.850

Joey Logano - 9.250

Christopher Bell - 8.150

Chase Elliott - 6.250

Kyle Larson - 2.500

Group B:

Ryan Newman - 34.650

Harrison Burton - 33.600

Austin Dillon - 30.100

Todd Gilliland - 25.450

Chase Briscoe - 24.650

Carson Hocevar - 23.150

Ryan Preece - 22.450

Daniel Suarez - 18.300

Alex Bowman - 15.050

Martin Truex Jr - 26.800

Michael McDowell - 20.850

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.600

William Byron - 11.000

Ryan Blaney - 9.750

Kyle Busch - 8.650

Brad Keselowski - 7.300

Denny Hamlin - 2.950

Tyler Reddick - 1.800