NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The third playoff race of the season will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 16, in a 266.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a short-track with 0.533-mile-long total length. It opened in 1961 and features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Bristol Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will consist of 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 15, at 4:35 pm ET on USA Network. That will be followed by a qualifying race at 5:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, previously known as Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Ryan Newman leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 36.250 JJ Yeley - 34.300 Ty Dillon - 30.350 Austin Cindric - 27.700 AJ Allmendinger - 24.750 Corey LaJoie - 24.650 Justin Haley - 22.500 Aric Almirola - 20.600 Ty Gibbs - 15.150 Erik Jones - 12.050 Bubba Wallace - 22.700 Chris Buescher - 20.000 Kevin Harvick - 11.400 Ross Chastain - 10.850 Joey Logano - 9.250 Christopher Bell - 8.150 Chase Elliott - 6.250 Kyle Larson - 2.500

Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score

Ryan Newman - 34.650 Harrison Burton - 33.600 Austin Dillon - 30.100 Todd Gilliland - 25.450 Chase Briscoe - 24.650 Carson Hocevar - 23.150 Ryan Preece - 22.450 Daniel Suarez - 18.300 Alex Bowman - 15.050 Martin Truex Jr - 26.800 Michael McDowell - 20.850 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.600 William Byron - 11.000 Ryan Blaney - 9.750 Kyle Busch - 8.650 Brad Keselowski - 7.300 Denny Hamlin - 2.950 Tyler Reddick - 1.800

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.