NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The third playoff race of the season will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 16, in a 266.5-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a short-track with 0.533-mile-long total length. It opened in 1961 and features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Bristol Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will consist of 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 15, at 4:35 pm ET on USA Network. That will be followed by a qualifying race at 5:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, previously known as Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Ryan Newman leading Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race:
Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 36.250
- JJ Yeley - 34.300
- Ty Dillon - 30.350
- Austin Cindric - 27.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 24.750
- Corey LaJoie - 24.650
- Justin Haley - 22.500
- Aric Almirola - 20.600
- Ty Gibbs - 15.150
- Erik Jones - 12.050
- Bubba Wallace - 22.700
- Chris Buescher - 20.000
- Kevin Harvick - 11.400
- Ross Chastain - 10.850
- Joey Logano - 9.250
- Christopher Bell - 8.150
- Chase Elliott - 6.250
- Kyle Larson - 2.500
Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score
- Ryan Newman - 34.650
- Harrison Burton - 33.600
- Austin Dillon - 30.100
- Todd Gilliland - 25.450
- Chase Briscoe - 24.650
- Carson Hocevar - 23.150
- Ryan Preece - 22.450
- Daniel Suarez - 18.300
- Alex Bowman - 15.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 26.800
- Michael McDowell - 20.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.600
- William Byron - 11.000
- Ryan Blaney - 9.750
- Kyle Busch - 8.650
- Brad Keselowski - 7.300
- Denny Hamlin - 2.950
- Tyler Reddick - 1.800
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.