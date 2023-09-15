NASCAR
NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 15, 2023 18:24 IST
NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The third playoff race of the season will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 16, in a 266.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a short-track with 0.533-mile-long total length. It opened in 1961 and features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Bristol Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will consist of 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 15, at 4:35 pm ET on USA Network. That will be followed by a qualifying race at 5:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, previously known as Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Ryan Newman leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 36.250
  2. JJ Yeley - 34.300
  3. Ty Dillon - 30.350
  4. Austin Cindric - 27.700
  5. AJ Allmendinger - 24.750
  6. Corey LaJoie - 24.650
  7. Justin Haley - 22.500
  8. Aric Almirola - 20.600
  9. Ty Gibbs - 15.150
  10. Erik Jones - 12.050
  11. Bubba Wallace - 22.700
  12. Chris Buescher - 20.000
  13. Kevin Harvick - 11.400
  14. Ross Chastain - 10.850
  15. Joey Logano - 9.250
  16. Christopher Bell - 8.150
  17. Chase Elliott - 6.250
  18. Kyle Larson - 2.500

Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score

  1. Ryan Newman - 34.650
  2. Harrison Burton - 33.600
  3. Austin Dillon - 30.100
  4. Todd Gilliland - 25.450
  5. Chase Briscoe - 24.650
  6. Carson Hocevar - 23.150
  7. Ryan Preece - 22.450
  8. Daniel Suarez - 18.300
  9. Alex Bowman - 15.050
  10. Martin Truex Jr - 26.800
  11. Michael McDowell - 20.850
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.600
  13. William Byron - 11.000
  14. Ryan Blaney - 9.750
  15. Kyle Busch - 8.650
  16. Brad Keselowski - 7.300
  17. Denny Hamlin - 2.950
  18. Tyler Reddick - 1.800

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.

