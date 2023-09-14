NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway 

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck events. The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the third playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Saturday, September 16.

The 0.533-mile short track will host the Bass Pro Shops Night Race for the 63rd time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 500 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 266.5 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics: High 72°F, Low 51°F, Mostly Sunny, N 5-10 mph and 10 percent chance of rain

Friday, September 15, 2023

Food City 300: High 74°F, Low 49°F, Sunny, N 5-10 mph and 10 percent chance of rain

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: High 76°F, Low 49°F, Sunny, NW 5-10 mph and 20 percent chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16 at 7:30 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.