NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway 

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 14, 2023 23:14 IST
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck events. The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the third playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Saturday, September 16.

The 0.533-mile short track will host the Bass Pro Shops Night Race for the 63rd time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 500 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 266.5 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics: High 72°F, Low 51°F, Mostly Sunny, N 5-10 mph and 10 percent chance of rain

Friday, September 15, 2023

Food City 300: High 74°F, Low 49°F, Sunny, N 5-10 mph and 10 percent chance of rain

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: High 76°F, Low 49°F, Sunny, NW 5-10 mph and 20 percent chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16 at 7:30 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

