NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2024?

After a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois, for another thriller, the Enjoy Illinois 300.

The 15th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the World Wide Technology Raceway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 300-lap race at the 1.25-mile-long oval track.

Live action of the Illinois Cup race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, June 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Enjoy Illinois 300 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Illinois.

In 2024, the Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway boasts a prize pool of $7,776,907, and the Truck Series race will reward the winner with $752,252. The Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway has a prize pool of $1,408,568.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for WWTR Gateway/Portland, includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to season-ending pts fund, charter payouts for racing and historical performance, etc.: Cup (Gateway): $7,776,907 Xfinity (Portland): $1,408,568 Trucks (Gateway): $752,252”

Enjoy Illinois 300 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at World Wide Technology Raceway?

According to NASCAR Journalist Bob Pockrass, the winner of the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $7,776,907, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000–700,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 9:30 a.m. ET and 10:15 a.m. ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 15th race can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.

List of Enjoy Illinois 300 winners

2022: #22 – Joey Logano – Team Penske 2023: #8 – Kyle Busch – Richard Childress Racing