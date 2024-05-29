NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the intermediate track of Charlotte Motor Speedway to the oval track of the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.25-mile-long track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the third time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Concord, North Carolina, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Madison, Illinois, at the Enjoy Illinois 300.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 240 laps and 300 miles of thrilling racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Cup Series practice session kicks off the weekend, followed by Cup qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the 15th race of the season.

Kyle Busch, the driver of the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, won last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300.

Where to watch the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Saturday, June 1, 2024

9:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

10:15 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race in Illinois are:

USA

The qualifying race for the Enjoy Illinois 300 will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 3:15 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 10:15 am ET.

India

Indian fans can catch live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 7:45 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 5:15 pm GMT on Saturday.

Who is leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table after Coca-Cola 600?

After finishing P5 at last week’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin is atop the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 492 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is second with 487 points, followed by Kyle Larson with 486 points, Chase Elliott with 475 points and William Byron with 461 points to complete the top-five.