NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 29, 2024 20:33 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the 15th race of the 2024 season, the Enjoy Illinois 300, on Sunday, June 2.

This weekend, the 1.25-mile-long oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the third time. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will compete over 240 laps in Madison, Illinois, divided into three stages, adding up to 300 miles overall.

also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s all three national series events at the World Wide Technology Raceway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, June 1, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 23°C, Low 17°C, Mostly cloudy and 85% chance of rain

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 23°C, Low 17°C, Mostly cloudy and 85% chance of rain

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Enjoy Illinois 300: High 28°C, Low 20°C, Partly cloudy and 30–40% chance of rain

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Madison, Illinois, in several ways, especially in June or July.

The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2024 entry list of the 300-mile race is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at World Wide Technology Raceway for Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 2 at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
