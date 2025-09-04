NASCAR exec talks 'fastest lap bonus' rule change following Kyle Larson's extra points playoff controversy 

NASCAR’s “fastest lap bonus” rule is under review after controversy involving playoff driver Kyle Larson and others who earned points despite being multiple laps down. The discussion resurfaced after Josh Berry’s unusual run at Darlington Raceway, where his damaged car returned late in the race, set the fastest lap, and still finished 38th.

Ad

During the “Hauler Talk” podcast, NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde confirmed executives have been debating possible changes. He explained that the sanctioning body may require drivers to be on the lead lap to qualify for the bonus.

“I think that’s some of the conversation in the offseason, nothing’s going to be changing over the next nine races, but that is something we plan to look at as we move forward into 2026,” Forde said (NASCAR).

Ad

Trending

The Darlington incident fueled the debate because Berry, who had wrecked early and spent several dozen laps in the garage, returned to the track and ran a 29.038-second lap. His No. 21 Ford later cleared all postrace inspections.

The issue is not limited to Berry. Kyle Larson has repeatedly benefited from the current system. Earlier this season, Larson set the fastest lap while finishing 36th at Mexico City, 42 laps down, and again at Watkins Glen, 15 laps down in 39th.

Ad

Combined with the fastest laps at Circuit of The Americas and Kansas, he got four extra playoff points. Those points proved decisive; Larson edged out teammate Chase Elliott in the regular-season standings and secured the top seed in the playoffs.

According to Yahoo Sports, those four points gave Larson a margin of just three points over Elliott, a difference that shifted the playoff grid and added an additional playoff bonus point to Larson’s total. Forde explained why the current system exists.

Ad

“Fans of Kyle Larson came out to watch him, and they want to continue seeing him strive and compete for something when you’re double- or triple-digits laps down. So there are good reasons to keep it in there” (NASCAR).

He also noted that teams themselves are not pushing back. Forde further added that fans appreciate seeing their favorite drivers continue to push, while teams benefit from having a reason to stay on track.

Ad

Jimmie Johnson voices concerns over NASCAR moving its All-Star race to Dover

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has publicly questioned the decision to move the 2026 NASCAR All-Star race from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway. He shared his views on the “Never Settle” podcast with Marty Smith, where the two discussed the upcoming Cup Series schedule.

Ad

The 2026 calendar includes two new off-weeks for drivers and the relocation of the All-Star event. Johnson, who has won 11 times at Dover, believes the change is misguided. He pointed to low attendance at the track and raised concerns about safety, saying that while Dover offers great racing, it has also been a place where drivers have suffered serious incidents. Quoting Johnson via X, Smith relayed his comments,

“Attendance has been down. The driver experience on that track is top-shelf, like, every driver loves that place. I think in an All-Star race, you want to put the drivers in a position to rough each other up. I mean, there's a million on the line; it should be five. A million dollars was a lot of money, and money—that's the point I'm trying to make. I mean, it's worth the investment for somebody somewhere. And you need to track that somebody will crash the guy in front of him for $5 million. It's not Dover; I mean, they've hurt people.”

Despite being one of Dover’s most successful drivers, Johnson argued that the All-Star race deserves a stage where intensity and fan turnout match the stakes. The 2026 NASCAR All-Star race at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for July 19, 2026. Kyle Busch, the active driver with the most wins at the track, currently holds three wins there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.