NASCAR executive emphasizes "evergreen" format in potential changes to playoffs 

NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy spoke to SiriusXM and shared the 'wide perspectives' on the playoff format. He remained guarded on the 'different options' but stressed that it's a 'priority' to finalize a format that can stand the test of time.Earlier this year, NASCAR assembled a committee to oversee potential changes to the playoff format. While the 2026 calendar has released with a playoff system in place, the schedule is subject to revisions if playoff changes are approved by the committee.Many active drivers like Denny Hamlin have voiced their concerns on the subject, and the common argument everyone seems to agree on is doing away with the single-race title decider.Kennedy weighed in on the situation and shared that a decision will be reached soon.&quot;So many people in the room get together and it's fascinating to hear the wide perspectives about how our playoff format should should run going forward. Everything from don't touch it, everything's fine to we should go back to the old 36 points race schedule. So you know we're looking at a number of different options,&quot; he said. [0:35 onwards]&quot;It's a priority for us to announce something sooner than later and ultimately we want to make sure that we take the time to do it right.So we want to make sure that it's really thoughtful because whatever this next step is, I think our hope is that the new format is just going to be evergreen going forward,&quot; he added.Last month, Chase Elliott advocated for a return to the full points system and argued that if a driver runs away with the title well before a season ended, it should only be celebrated rather than scorned. Dale Earnhardt Jr. agreed with his take, further underscoring the prevailing sentiment across generations.Ben Kennedy confirms NASCAR's All-Star race and The Clash under rotational venuesThe 2026 NASCAR calendar unveiled a major shakeup in terms of the venue for the All-Star race, moving from North Wilkesboro Speedway to a daytime race at Dover Motor Speedway. The move has given way for a points race at NWS, which Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts will be a 400-miler. However, Kennedy cleared the air on Dover's place in the Cup schedule, since it's now gone from having two points race per season to none.&quot;We talk about the Clash, we talk about the All-Star race... we feel like both of those venues could potentially be kind of rotational slots,&quot; he said via aforementioned source.Detractors of NASCAR's All-Star race at Dover argue that the track takes too long to rubber in, which limits the available lanes to make overtakes. This style of racing stands directly in contrast with the stage-focused racing in an All-Star weekend. Denny Hamlin echoed the sentiment on the latest episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental.